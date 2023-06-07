Early childhood education programs are good ways for children to receive initial exposure to peers and authority figures other than their parents. They begin to form communication skills that will stay with them throughout their lives.
Danielle Hunter, director of education at The Nest Schools with multiple locations in Northeast Ohio including Shaker Heights, and Liza Adams, co-director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, addressed the social skills children build by participating in early childhood education programs.
“In early childhood programs, young children learn to identify, express and regulate emotions; to interact with others in a prosocial way; build and maintain positive and powerful relationships with other children and their teachers; develop a sense of self and purpose; and develop empathy for other beings and situations,” Hunter explained.
These social skills are built through play and real-life interactions, she said. Games, conversations and experiences that happen during free play offer many opportunities for children to practice key social skills. Story time can also be a good way to introduce and build upon these skills.
“Reading stories to young children offers them an opportunity to learn about these social skills and to see them from the perspectives (of) others,” she added.
Once they get to kindergarten, children who attended early childhood education programs differ from children who did not in that they are usually more socially and emotionally advanced, Hunter detailed.
“They have had opportunities – in many cases years – to experience, practice and perfect the key social skills that present themselves in a wide variety of ways,” she explained.
Because they had time using such skills in their early years, they know how to call on those skills as they enter a new environment and face new social and academic challenges, Hunter elaborated.
The social skills learned in early childhood education programs lay the foundation for lifelong success, Hunter pointed out. These key skills of identifying, expressing and regulating emotions; interacting with peers in a positive way; establishing positive relationships; developing a sense of purpose; and developing empathy for other people and situations, are skills they will need as they grow into adulthood.
“While the social issues that come up throughout life become more complex, skills that young children learn now are ones that they will continue to use and build off of as they navigate all types of situations,” she noted.
Something people may not know about the social benefits of early childhood education is the tie between social skills and academic success, Hunter said. In building social skills, children learn to be resilient in the face of adversity, have confidence and pride in their work and in themselves, and have a more profound sense of self. Social interactions in early childhood also contribute to the development of language. Children learn to understand and use language, and express themselves through language, all of which will apply to academic endeavors.
Children learn social skills in early childhood education programs by modeling their own interactions after those of their peers and caregivers, Adams said. Caregivers also use moments of conflict as opportunities to teach positive social skills.
“Children learn empathy, kindness, how to communicate as effectively as possible, and to advocate for their needs and the needs of others,” she explained.
These skills become the foundations of living enriched, connected and meaningful lives, Adams said. The more connected and entrusting people feel to those around them, the more secure they feel. Therefore, they become more capable of personal growth and impacting the world.
Something people may not know about the social benefits of early childhood education is they are far-reaching and well-documented, she pointed out.
“Connecting with peers and experienced caregivers in a creative and nurturing environment builds important life skills that will be foundational in the development of children,” Adams stated.
The most important thing to keep in mind when searching for an ideal early childhood education program is who the caregivers are, she advised. They should be present, loving, intentional, calm, joyful and playful. Caregivers should work well with each other to care for and facilitate the environment in which the children learn and play.
“The modeling of social and emotional skills, and concepts that they will scaffold for the children in their care, is significant to their future happiness and success in an unpredictable world,” Adams said.