High school students from Beachwood and Solon were elected as BBYO Ohio Northern Region’s 36th regional board presidents during its election April 25.
Ben Garfield, a 17-year-old junior at Solon High School in Solon, was elected godol of the Aleph Zadik Aleph BBYO ONR Board, and Ellie Mayers, a 16-year-old junior at Beachwood High School in Beachwood, was elected n’siah of the B’nai B’rith Girls BBYO ONR Board, with both positions spanning a one-year term into 2022.
The Ohio Northern Region of BBYO is available to teenagers in eighth to 12th grade across Cleveland, Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Toledo. Members take part in programming and events created by teenage leaders in order to connect the region’s Jewish population and present opportunities for varied skill development.
Becoming regional board president served as a lifetime achievement for Ben and Ellie, who have both been BBYO members since eighth grade and climbed leadership ranks from their local chapters to the regional board.
“To be a part of the other 35 godols is a really big deal to anyone who wants to run,” said Ben, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “It was just great, because I reflected on everything that I’ve done for the past four years. I don’t know how, but I’m thankful for how I got here.”
The two were elected during BBYO ONR’s annual convention held in a hybrid virtual/in-person fashion on Zoom and the Hiram House Camp in Moreland Hills April 22 to April 25.
BBYO ONR senior regional director Lindsey Rosenberg explained the election process as spanning about eight weeks where hopeful candidates running for one of six AZA and BBG board positions interview with staff and parents, undergo an application process, create a vision statement, answer questions, prepare a speech and platform and campaign during the regional convention.
AZA and BBG chapters are given a certain number of votes per chapter size, and the 13 teen-led chapters representing 600 teens across the region vote on the board positions.
This year, 88 teens across numerous chapters were present at the convention and participated in the election.
As regional board presidents, Rosenberg explained it’s Ben and Ellie’s job to oversee the rest of the regional board, lead the region through its 2021 to 2022 programming year and help make decisions on programming and local initiatives.
“Really, we say they’re the face of Ohio Northern Region BBYO for that year that they’re in office,” Rosenberg said.
When it came to their decisions to run, Ben and Ellie cited COVID-19 as an igniting force, as they both saw the pandemic’s impact on the organization and its members.
Ben’s platform highlighted restoring BBYO ONR to its level of success he saw prior to burnout caused by the pandemic.
“We have to ensure stability everywhere in BBYO, because a lot of people kind of gave up this year,” Ben said. “The other seniors in our region and I don’t want to move on without having a sense of relief because we know that the region’s in good hands.”
Ellie’s platform tackled changes to BBG recruitment, an expansion of Judaic programming and community service, and reform necessary to make the region more inclusive and accessible to all Jewish teens.
She stressed including gender inclusive language in BBG’s constitution, creating programming that matches everyone’s abilities and interests, establishing a system for recruitment with expanded chapter visibility and increased social action and service work targeting climate change.
“BBYO is a pluralistic organization, and I want to make sure that in the Jewish programming and Judaic events and services that we do, we keep that in mind and make sure that people from every sect of Judaism feels like they have a place here,” said Ellie, a member of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights.
When the election results were revealed, Ellie and Ben felt palpable excitement and pride.
“You have to keep a straight face, but deep down, it was like all my work paid off,” Ellie said.
Rosenberg said she looks forward to working with Ben and Ellie for their last year of BBYO after having watched them grow and find their voices over the past few years.
“They’re both very bright, smart, active teens, very deserving of their roles as president and passionate about BBYO,” Rosenberg said. “Both are excellent leaders and are really good at knowing when to lead and when to take a step back and let others lead.”