Teaching can be a complex and sometimes, stressful profession. With the need to keep up on the changing educational landscape, teachers sometimes need assistance.
That is where employer support comes in, according to Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights; Leah Spector, principal and director of Hebrew Judaic studies at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; and Cassie Sponseller, director of curriculum and gifted education at Menlo Park Academy in Cleveland.
Though each school supports its educational staff differently, they put the same emphasis on the importance of teacher support.
“At Menlo, we have more than the typical number of days earmarked for professional development, and that gives us the opportunity to work with teachers throughout the course of the year,” Sponseller explained. “We know that high-quality professional development doesn’t happen in a day, it’s ongoing. This is where teachers can feel floundered or ill-supported. So, that goes a long way to help them feel supported.”
At Hebrew Academy, Dessler stated supporting faculty and staff is a big part of the school’s core mission.
“From communicating with staff to empowering them, from instilling a sense of confidence in staff to supporting them, the school has an obligation to set staff up for success,” he stated. “At Hebrew Academy, teachers are provided with professional development opportunities, divisional meetings, professional learning communities, classroom visitation, best practices, general feedback or recognition.”
Spector said Mandel JDS’ gift of $17 million in 2015 has been heavily committed to supporting teachers, specifically in increasing their salaries.
“For us, that was a huge show of support for the teachers and that they matter to us and are making a difference,” she noted. “After that, there was a huge change in how teachers felt being part of our community. Another thing really important to us is that we tell teachers their families are more important than the school. We don’t make it hard on them when they need to be out of school.”
The professionals said when teachers feel supported by their school community, students feel the direct benefits.
“A happy teacher is a happy classroom,” Spector said. “The more supported teachers feel, the more students will feel encouraged. One of the things we truly believe is that the more students see teachers collaborating, enriching each other and learning from each other, the more they will do it themselves.”
Dessler said, “Teachers will be most successful in a supportive environment, one with a positive school climate and a positive school culture. When a team approach is prioritized, teacher motivation and satisfaction are likely to increase, and ultimately the learning environment is maximized. The students are the beneficiaries.”
When teachers aren’t felt supported, Sponseller said they can feel “siloed,” and will become more focused on what to do and how to do it, instead of focusing on the learning taking place.
“It would be like an adult having five different bosses during the day and they all have different expectations and rules,” she explained. “It’s like that for students too. When teachers aren’t supported, students are affected.”
But it doesn’t end with employer support, the professionals said. Educators also thrive when they feel supported by their peers.
“What comes to mind is a team is only as strong as its weakest link,” Sponseller said. “We have a great sense of pride in what we do for our students. We don’t want a weak link among us, so you naturally support your peers and give them advice. It’s understanding and staying true to who we are, and working to develop the sense that we need to hold our peers accountable for their greatness.”
Dessler said, “Colleagues actually play an important role in stimulating motivation and achieving success because their belief in and support of their teammate helps build passion, confidence and camaraderie.”
Spector said colleague support plays a role in ensuring schools have the best teachers possible.
“Our goal here is to have teachers perform the best they can,” she explained. “So, feeling supported by each other is key. To order ensure teachers are willing to do that, we have to get their support and have them buy into whatever we do. For us to be able to do that, they have to feel good about it.”