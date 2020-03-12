Whether it is the SAT or the ACT, standardized testing season is in full swing.
According to Margaret Appenheimer, director of college counseling at Hathaway Brown School’s upper school in Shaker Heights; William H. Daughtrey, director of upper school at University School in Hunting Valley; and Andrew Cruse, associate director of college guidance at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, study methods depend on the student and type of test.
“It is certainly useful to familiarize yourself with each of the tests,” Cruse said. “The SAT is broken into two primary sections: reading/writing/English and math. The ACT includes a science section that is less about scientific knowledge and more to test critical thinking skills - extrapolating data from charts, etc.”
Cruse said both tests are about three hours in length and recommends students take both at least once to see which test they’re most comfortable with.
“From there, a retake of either test, with appropriate preparation or tutoring, is a best practice,” he added.
Appenheimer said the test taking and study process depends on each student, taking their college and career goals into account.
“With a lot of colleges becoming test-optional, it gives them the chance to decide if they want to take the test or not,” she explained. “For kids who are focused on those test scores, preparation has been known to make a difference. And the big thing is being fully immersed in their classes.”
If a student does decide to take a standardized test, there are a few sections they should focus on really preparing for. Daughtrey emphasized the importance of the reading portion.
“Students should read as much as possible, and they should read a variety of texts,” he stated. “By reading a combination of newspapers, technical papers, research studies, magazines, novels or memoirs, students benefit from increasing their vocabulary and reading fluency. The tests require students to understand lots of text in a short amount of time, so they should practice reading and then relaying that information in a variety of ways.”
Appenheimer placed similar importance on reading, especially with how it ties into a student’s understanding of the overall test.
“I’ve noticed where students struggle most is navigating the actual test as it requires a lot of reading in a short amount of time,” she explained. “We suggest students then pick up some tips and tricks on how to be a smart test taker, like looking into what kind of questions are awaiting you and being very mindful on time. Leave two minutes at the end for the very tough ones and make sure you’ve filled everything in.”
She added these skills can then be applied to other sections like science and math, which tend to have long word problems or narratives included.
Regardless of the area students focus on, the best preparation lies in practice, Cruse said.
“A student would be well-advised to take a practice test before a formal exam,” he suggested. “This allows students to get familiar with some of the basics of each test and what kinds of questions are asked. There are great free resources for students online to assist them before test taking, as well.”
The professionals also said a student’s parents have a role in their success, too. Partnering with a student’s school or study program allows everyone to collaborate on success.
“Each student comes to test taking differently,” Cruse noted. “It is important for schools to work with students to help identify a test preparation approach that will allow for the best chance of success. Working with test prep coordinators who will review students’ scores allows us to provide them with the most efficient and useful approach.”
Daughtrey said, “I often encourage parents to discuss shared readings with their children so they can develop not only their reading fluency but also their ability to analyze and articulate the arguments present within those readings.”
But, parents should make sure to take cues from their students.
“As a parent, if I was talking to my child and there was a lot of avoidance in talking about test prep, I would want to circle back later,” Appenheimer explained. “When kids are ready to do this, they’ll give you a sign. So, it is important to be on the same page. Ask them what works best for them and give them a little bit of autonomy on how they learn best. Then check in with them.”