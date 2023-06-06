Early childhood education programs that have a focus on young Jewish learning are effective avenues for helping children develop social, emotional, physical and academic skills in settings where their faith is a central theme.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Beachwood and Cleveland Heights, discussed how a Jewish early childhood education impacts children in their young years and beyond.
“Early childhood is a window of opportunity where children are introduced to a world of knowledge, development, expression and all sorts of skills,” Dessler said. “At the same time, they are also introduced to the beauty of moral, ethical and religious sensitization.”
Children are like sponges in the ways they learn, he pointed out. Their capacities to learn and explore, and acquire and retain knowledge, enable them to get an advanced start in mastering languages and understanding concepts and insights. This is done in a loving and nurturing environment, in which children learn from role models who teach them the difference between right and wrong through leading by example.
Aside from the inclusion of Jewish learning in the curriculum, Jewish early childhood programs also differ from secular ones in that they implement Jewish values into the children’s learning environments and experiences, he pointed out.
“A Jewish early childhood curriculum includes the foundations of Judaism which, besides its formal curriculum of studies, include the time honored Jewish values of community, sharing and caring, and empathy,” Dessler said. “Indeed, the notion that we don’t live merely for ourselves, rather we emulate God and thus strive to provide for the needy, for the individual and for the community.”
Jewish early childhood education programs serve children in their later years by being the “entree” to a lifetime of Jewish knowledge, identity, sense of belonging, pride and continuity, he detailed. This is an “exciting” trajectory that impacts young people well into teenhood, adulthood and the rest of their lives.
Dessler said if he was to give advice to a parent searching for the best Jewish early childhood learning program for their child, he would tell them to “go for it” and make the investment.
“It is one of the best investments parents can gift their child in the beautiful world in which we live,” he stated.