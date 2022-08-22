Teaching children to swim at a young age can prove beneficial in many scenarios in and out of the water. Some swimming programs begin instruction for children as young as infancy, in which they teach babies how to stay afloat. Knowing how to float and swim are skills that can save a child’s life.
Jeff Alpern, vice president and instructor at Kiss Aquatics in Mayfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Twinsburg, Cleveland, Akron and Kent, and Sonali Morris, owner of Goldfish Swim School of Cleveland in Warrensville Heights, discussed the importance of learning to swim early and how it can help children in many areas of their lives.
“Children at 6 months cannot swim, but they can certainly roll over to their back, float and survive an accidental fall into the water,” Alpern said.
He said there are vast benefits to learning how to swim, including aerobic, muscle development and coordination development.
Alpern noted the confidence a child builds when they learn to be safe and comfortable in the water and that confidence flows into other areas of their lives.
“It carries out through their off-water experiences,” he explained. “People that have confidence, how do you put a price tag on that?”
Aside from building confidence, swimming can be fun, he said, but it is foremost a skill.
This skill is taught based on ability, Alpern said, noting that he would teach a 7-year-old who has never taken a swim lesson the same skills that he would teach a 6-month-old.
“I would teach a seven or eight year old child how to be safe and comfortable in the water before I would teach them how to swim in the water,” he stated.
He explained the number one reason he offers swimming instruction is to save families from the heartbreak of losing a child to a drowning accident.
“Drowning is the number one cause of death of children under the age of four,” Alpern informed. “That’s why we do what we do.”
Sonali said teaching children in this age group to swim can significantly decrease that statistic.
“Studies show that formal swim lessons could reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among this group,” she explained. “I’m sure everyone would agree that swimming is a critical life skill to help prevent drownings.”
Aside from being a lifesaving skill, Sonali said learning to swim boosts the overall development of a child, improves motor development, increases memory capacity, expands cerebral communication, strengthens social confidence, enhances neurological development and deepens the parent-infant bond.
Swimming may help increase a child’s appetite, she said, because they are using a lot of energy to kick around in the water. This use of energy may also contribute to an improved sleeping routine, she added.
Learning to swim may assist in a child’s language development because babies learn to talk by listening. Listening to an instructor exposes babies to new words they might not yet know, consequently improving their vocabulary, even if they aren’t talking yet, she said.
Socially, taking swimming lessons exposes babies and young children to being around new authority figures and potential friends, she said.
“Being around new people will help your baby be accustomed to socializing with others at a very young age, which is super helpful during play dates and when school starts,” Sonali pointed out. “It’s never too early to get your child into the water.”