Beginning college is a big benchmark for teenagers and young adults. Whether attending a local community college or moving across the country to attend a major university, it represents a big step toward adulthood. While some students may dream of going to college in another state, there are many advantages to staying close to home.
Liz Sinclair, assistant dean for undergraduate programs at Kent State University in Kent and regional campuses across Northeast Ohio, and Zachary Rhodes, director of enrollment at John Carroll University in University Heights, said both of their schools saw a small increase in students from within their own backyard in the last couple of years for a few reasons, including the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Rhodes said a lot of students didn’t have their typical high school junior or senior year over the last 18 months. So, John Carroll provided a strong name and recognition in the area for students looking for comfort and security.
“A lot of students saw us as a viable option for having a good overall college experience while also being able to get home,” Rhodes said. “When you are within that 45-minute to two-hour range, you’re still very much away from home. And even if you’re from University Heights or Beachwood, if you’re living on campus, you’re on your own, but you’re still able to get home. Whether it’s for a home-cooked meal, or if you’re not feeling great, I think they’re just some of the flexibility that staying a little bit closer at home affords students.”
At Kent State, Sinclair said incoming freshmen or sophomores must live on campus if they live beyond 50 miles.
Sinclair added staying close to home adds a layer of comfort to new students.
“You’re not going to be homesick,” she said. “You have your family there and you’ve got that support while you’re entering as a new student. And so it really is a very eye-opening and sometimes very challenging experience. The pace of the work, the amount of work and how quickly things must turn around is so different from what it was in high school, depending on where they went to high school.”
Rhodes said John Carroll is known for students living on campus and being able to be fully immersed. Students also look at them for the opportunity to commute. John Carroll and Kent State both have commuter programs that offer resources to commuter students. The office of student engagement at John Carroll schedules events and activities all year specifically geared toward commuter students, including biweekly social drop-in programs, movie programs and professional sporting events.
Going to college close to home also provides students with an opportunity to study in a place they already feel familiar with.
“If you’re from the general Cleveland area, it’s nice that you’re in a great campus, because then you’re able to go to your favorite restaurant, or still be able to catch an Indians or a Cavs game,” Rhodes said. “So, there’s some familiarity as you’re still getting a great college experience.”
But Sinclair said living close to home doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t still live on campus, adding that this could offer the best of both worlds.
“I know when I went to college, I lived on campus,” she said. “But I was close enough to home, so I was able to meet new people. But I also was able to have the friendships that I’d already had from high school and my neighborhood. So I was able to combine the two. That’s a big advantage, too. And just knowing the area that you’re from, not having to learn a new place and not having to navigate a new landscape can be seen as an advantage as well.”
Sinclair added living near home also affords the opportunity to get away from noise and find a place to concentrate.
“You can probably find a place that you can study and have the kind of quiet that you need,” Sinclair said. “But if you live in a residence hall, I know that was one of my concerns as a freshman. I remember having to change rooms altogether to a quiet floor because I just needed more quiet.”