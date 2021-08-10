As high school seniors look forward to college options, the choices can be overwhelming – and daunting.
And while heading long distance may seem the natural and desirable choice, looking closer to home in Northeast Ohio may also make sense, partly because of the number and breadth of businesses, medical and other career fields that Cleveland and Northeast Ohio offer and partly because of costs.
Three admissions directors – at Hiram College, Ursuline College and The University of Akron – discussed the unique opportunities afforded by their locations and programs, as well as the advantages of staying closer to home when pursuing higher education.
Emily Haggerty, director of admissions at Ursuline College, is an alumna of the Pepper Pike college.
Haggerty, who grew up in Tiffin, said she chose to attend Ursuline as a student.
“What really drew me to Ursuline was the strong sense of community that I found here,” she said. “I definitely felt that sense of community and family when I arrived on campus.”
In addition, she and other admissions directors said, Greater Cleveland offers opportunities for students to try out careers in a breadth of fields.
Ursuline, she said, requires students to connect with a personal career coach in the first semester to “outline and guide their entire college career” and “make sure that they have a successful launch after they graduate.”
Among Ursuline’s specialized programs are nursing, art therapy, fashion and historic preservation.
“I don’t there’s such a thing as a bad school, but there are bad fits,” said Sherman Dean, director of admissions at Hiram College. “We are in a great situation. We are far away enough away from home for them to step out a little bit but also close enough to get home and take advantage of everything that Cleveland and the surrounding areas have to offer, even Western (Pennsylvania).
“I like to say we’re in the middle of everywhere,” he said, adding Hiram is nestled in rolling hills and has its own biological field station.
Dean named a few employers as sources of internships: Cleveland Clinic for premedical, nursing and pre-veterinarian students and the Cleveland Indians and Akron RubberDucks for students interested in Hiram’s new sport management program.
He spoke of Hiram’s academic schedule, which allows students to have classes for 12 weeks and the final three weeks to engage in an internship, shadowing opportunity or study away.
“It’s really a great opportunity to get their hands dirty in things they have an interest in,” Dean said.
He said the opportunity for students to play in sports with their families as spectators is another advantage to staying within Northeast Ohio.
Dean said while Hiram is a residential college, its staff works with families to help with financial aid and scholarships, and that the school was ranked 15th among regional colleges in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report for its value.
As a residential and commuting school, The University of Akron allows students to commute if that is their choice, Kim Gentile, director of admissions at the University of Akron, said.
“They’re close enough that they can commute, if that’s what they need to do,” she said. “Or they do have that option to live on campus.”
She named local employers provide coop or internships to students including Goodyear in Akron, Timken in North Canton, Swagelok in Solon, Sherwin-Williams Company in Cleveland, Deloitte in Cleveland, Ernst and Young in Cleveland and J.M. Smucker Co. in Orwell, as well as major hospital systems.
“Those opportunities are just invaluable,” she said.
She said The University of Akron this year lowered its on-campus housing cost by about 30%.
Local students who have Pell Grant eligibility are able to take advantage of The University of Akron’s Zips Affordability Scholarship, which pays the cost of tuition and the general fee – after federal and state grants are applied so that tuition cost is not a barrier to education, Gentile said. Students who live in six counties are eligible for that program – Cuyahoga, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne.
“So, if you are a student who lives near the student who lives near The University of Akron and you are Pell eligible, essentially, your tuition is supported as well as your general fee,” Gentile said. “And you would have the option to live at home and commute.”