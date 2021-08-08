As the world continues to modernize and progress, the need for experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, only manages to grow. High schools around the globe have started to cater to this increased emphasis on STEM education to mold the next generation of difference makers.
But while giving high schoolers the starting points to become future programmers or forensic scientists is important, STEM curriculum helps students of all professional aspirations develop vital skills they’ll use in and out of any career field. Taylor Kaar, the science department chair at Laurel School in Shaker Heights and Russell Township; Dru McKeown, a design, fabrication and engineering teacher and robotics coach at University School’s upper school in Hunting Valley; and Rachel Weinberg, principal of general studies at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood, said STEM-based learning is a necessary part of every teenager’s high school experience for the wealth of benefits it provides.
“STEM is critical for every student,” Kaar said. “Everybody needs to know how to solve a problem, because you’re going to have problems in your life. That’s really what we try to teach.”
Laurel School’s STEM programming for its upper school can be broken into three parts: classroom courses, in-house extracurricular activities and community outreach.
Its STEM classes range from coding to engineering to physics to biology. New this year to Laurel is a zoology course, and next year, the school will feature a new forensics course. Students also have the opportunity to further their STEM experience with extracurricular programs like a robotics team, capstone scientific research project program and science fairs.
Laurel has a robust internship program where students are encouraged to try a career they’re interested in through one of Laurel’s many partner institutions, hospitals, colleges and private companies.
Kaar said Laurel’s STEM programming is always a work in progress, as it is a frequently altering accumulation of students’ wants and their futures’ needs regarding college and professional careers.
“We try to build a balance of courses that we know they’re going to need if they’re going into STEM programs, and balance that with ‘Here are a couple things that we all think are really interesting, and you seem to think are interesting too,’” Kaar said.
McKeown said that while University School offers a diverse plate of STEM offerings, each class – from wood shop and digital fabrication to applied engineering – shares the innate ability to transcend beyond the school’s walls.
“STEM education has to be applicable outside the classroom to what they’re doing in other classes or in real life,” McKeown said. “Otherwise, it has very little value to them and it’s just a class they’re taking.”
McKeown said that he encourages his students to find real-world connections in his wood shop and digital fabrication class by exploring material studies and then having conversations about what they’re learning in other classes. Students were able to make connections to their math classes and lessons on derivative formulas and integrals when making dovetail joint projects, for example.
Weinberg emphasized that STEM classes prepare students for college and beyond by teaching them the building blocks of problem solving. At Yavne, students work in teams and make presentations, giving them abilities to develop skills vital in learning, relationships and work.
“STEM is about thinking beyond math and science,” Weinberg said in an email. “It challenges students to critically analyze information they receive and then apply it to a unique situation. That is life. We must always be evaluating the information given and creating our path to solutions.”
The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland has put a continued spotlight on STEM education, as a new state-of-the-art educational complex at its Oakwood campus will feature an innovation lab created to further STEM learning.
Weinberg shared that many students tend to shy away from high-level engineering, mathematics and science courses, especially young women. Through welcoming STEM programs like what Yavne offers, she hopes more students from all walks of life will dip their toes into the world of STEM to sample the vast learning experiences it exudes.
“STEM offers high school students exposure to content and experiences not found in other classes,” Weinberg said. “The STEM program integrates multiple disciplines and encourages students to stretch their thinking to be able to apply new information to unique situations. The creativity that is integral to the engineering process allows every student to succeed and go further than may be possible in traditional learning settings.”
Kaar, McKeown and Weinberg said that STEM learning is not reserved for those students wanting to become doctors or scientists.
Kaar shared that by taking STEM classes, students of all career aspirations learn that making mistakes is a part of life and can be used to find success.
“By giving them the opportunity to feel safe, be wrong, learn, fail and improve, students get that confidence to say, ‘OK, I may not be a Nobel Prize winning scientist in my life, but I can understand science,’” Kaar said. “That’s the most critical piece.”
McKeown furthered Kaar’s sentiment by saying that STEM courses allow students to gain abilities in empathy, which students learn through understanding problems and discovering the people they’re solving a problem for.
“Giving students the ability to empathize with others is a drastically important skill for everything,” McKeown said. “Couple that with the fact that not everything works right the first time and you’ve got to actually put a little bit of labor into getting something accomplished. They don’t have all the answers, and that’s OK. Sometimes you just have to listen and work to figure it out.”