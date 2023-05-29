Daniel Dorman is similar to many medical school freshmen. He has found the rigors pressure-packed, and there is little free time.
“You absolutely do not have a lot of time on your hands,” Dorman, who grew up in Akron, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
In those rare idle moments early in his first year at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Dorman felt a void.
“The summer before this year I was in Israel, and I really felt inspired about my Jewish life,” he said. “I wanted to have that same feeling on campus.”
So, Dorman took things into his own hands. He spread the word about forming a Jewish student group on campus, and he found comrades with similar desire for religious activity.
“I just took it upon myself to help bring some Jewish life to campus,” said Dorman. “I really didn’t think twice about it. I just thought it needed to happen for the sake of others. We’re kind of out in the middle of nowhere (between Akron and Cleveland) and it’s nice to find some sort of Jewish life.”
Dorman then enlisted support from Rabbi Berel Sasonkin, who is director of Chabad at Kent State.
“Daniel was interested in being a part of more Jewish life on campus, so I highly encouraged him,” Sasonkin told the CJN. “If you know one thing, pass it on to the next person. Whatever he knew from Jewish practices, he was able to share that with others.
“After a few conversations and discussions, the group was created, and it seemed to immediately catch the attention of other Jewish students. He’s gearing it toward a lighter atmosphere, to take a break from studies and eat some latkes. To be honest with you, I’m happy this was driven by students. You want that to be the case, because they know what they need and want the most.”
The group’s first activity began during Chanukah. Then it handed out hamantaschen during Purim. For Passover, the group organized a matzo ball soup station for anyone at NEOMED who wanted a taste.
“It was a big hit,” Dorman said. “Anyone who was passing by was welcome to some soup. We started the group with 10 founding members, and we simply named it the Jewish Student Association. Now we’re up to 15.”
Now that the school year has ended, Dorman said he looks forward to the student group expanding. There are plans for an official shofar blowing during the High Holy Days, and he said he hopes to attract more members.
“The group is open to anyone who wants to come,” Dorman said. “Just that little bit of Jewish life here during down time between classes or a break from studying can make all the difference in someone else coming to school at NEOMED.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.