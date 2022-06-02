Financing college is a huge challenge and can be very overwhelming. Carrie Miller, assistant director of HFLA of Northeast Ohio, talked about how students can maximize free money to help.
Miller said that HFLA education loans can address the gap left by insufficient federal student aid and scholarships.
“These interest-free loans can support students as they pursue undergraduate, graduate, vocational and technical education,” she said. “These loans are need-based (not merit-based) and are geared toward those that would either not qualify for traditional loans or would only be eligible for private loans with untenable interest rates.”
Students must provide a completed SARS/FAFSA report among other documents. The loan also requires one co-signer who resides in Northeast Ohio. Each subsequent loan will require a co-signer.
The maximum loan request available for education loans is $7,500 for one school year. Students can complete a “refill” application for additional funds in future school years if needed as long as the student is enrolled in a full-time accredited academic program.
In most instances, the checks are made out directly to the school. In addition to the student aid information, students must also provide: a completed application, a letter of acceptance from college/university/training program, a financial award letter, a SARS/FAFSA Report, if employed, a current pay stub & the most recent 1040, completed co-signer forms and a student account summary.
“Once a completed application is received, an interview will be scheduled for with the loan committee,” she added. “While enrolled in school, payments are $100/month as long as the student is enrolled full time. Once this status changes, the repayment terms revert to higher monthly payments that more closely reflect HFLA’s regular repayment terms.”
The student is required to submit proof of enrollment status on an annual basis.
“As with all of our lending, we hope to make the application and interview process as painless and dignified as possible,” Miller said.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance reporter.