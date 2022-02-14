Drink Local Drink Tap, the Ohio City nonprofit, is partnering with the United Nations to celebrate World Water Day on March 22 for the 13th consecutive year.
World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis and each year focuses on a different theme. This year’s theme is Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible.
Fourth through eighth-grade students and educators can join Drink Local Drink Tap’s event from anywhere. On-demand virtual exhibits will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The livestreamed main event will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and will include a Q&A session with the Drink Local Drink Tap team.
To register, visit bit.ly/DLDTWWD.