Open houses can be a good way for prospective students and their parents or guardians to get a feel for schools they are interested in. These events allow children and adults to speak with faculties and explore campuses, and can be major contributors to their decision to enroll at a given school.
Maggie Jackson, director of admission at Hawken School in Chester Township, and Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admission and financial aid junior K-12 at University School in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights, discussed putting on open houses and how they can be beneficial to prospective students.
“We, at a fall open house – it’s typically our largest event – we might see like 300 people at an open house,” Jackson said. “So, being able to be ready for that many guests on campus is sort of a logistics piece.”
Jackson explained that a great deal of planning goes into open house events, ranging from food to what activities they will display for prospective students. Making sure that faculty and staff are able to attend, and setting up rooms and spaces to hold sessions or programming, also go into the preparation process.
Jackson pointed out that open houses encompass a wider variety of exposure to what a school has to offer than a shadow day. When shadowing a current student, prospective students will be exposed to the classes and activities of the current student who they spend the day with. Open houses, on the other hand, allow them to see all of the academic, athletic and extracurricular options that are offered, tour the entire building, and speak to coaches and teachers of sports, subjects and activities that they are interested in.
“I think it’s a lot of bang for your buck,” Jackson stated.
She recommended prospective students and their caretakers think of the questions they want to ask ahead of time so they are well-prepared when they arrive and start speaking with students and faculty at the school.
“I think people sometimes think that they’re going to think of questions on the spot, especially students, and that’s not necessarily the case,” she pointed out. “Sometimes they get excited or they get nervous at their visit and they have a hard time thinking of those questions.”
Jackson suggested asking what sets the school apart when going through their prepared inquiries.
“We’re really fortunate, in Cleveland, to have a wealth of really great schools–we have a lot of great options–and so there’s going to be great academics at all of them, so it’s really about what sets a certain school apart and how a school views itself as being different,” she noted.
Visitors should leave with an idea of what the school is, Townsend Hartz said.
“For all schools, when we talk about the open house and what that looks like, we’re looking to welcome families into the community and to give them the best feel for who we are as a school,” she stated.
Townsend Hartz said giving prospective students this gist of who they are is accomplished by presenting them with an overview of academics, athletics, extracurriculars and co-curriculars.
The common goal among most schools in the area is for families to attend an open house, see what is offered and leave feeling like they understand what the school culture is like, she continued.
“The open house is really an ideal time for families to get that ‘big picture’ feel, so to speak,” she stated.
Displaying exciting experiences that prospective students may have, if they decide to enroll there, is a good way to help them get an idea of what the school has to offer, she pointed out.
“We launch a rocket at our Shaker campus and, at the upper school; boys who are interested in robotics or engineering can really have some hands-on experiences,” Townsend Hartz said,
She added that prospective students may visit virtual reality classrooms to enjoy a moment of exploration, or see language instructors having in-depth conversations with current students.
“(Current students) are learning in a way that engages them,” she explained. “We want (prospective students) to see that when they’re here for the open house.”
In turn, the school reaps the opportunity to get to know the prospective students as well, she pointed out.
“It really is just a chance to walk in the building and to see and feel as much as they can about the school,” Townsend Hartz stated.