The transition from middle school to high school can be daunting for any student – let alone one socialized in a small Jewish day school preparing to enter a general public or private school community.
But, according to Sam Chestnut, head of school at The Lippman School in Akron; Kim Favor, director of the middle school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood; and Lauren Henkin, middle school coordinator and eighth-grade adviser at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, that transition doesn’t have to be overwhelming – suggesting parents and schools alike ensure their students are prepared with the right learning and socialization tools.
“We really focus throughout middle school for students to become their own advocates,” Henkin said. “We work with them on study and organizational skills and find the path that works best for them – whether it’s their passion or how to communicate effectively with peers and adults.”
Starting in a tight-knit school community like Gross Schechter is actually a benefit, Henkin added.
“Students grow up in a supportive environment that shows them that teachers are there to guide and help them,” she said. “We have their best interests at heart and we want them to take that notion to high school. That gives them a level of confidence to build those relationships with teachers, which is so important to their success in the long-term.”
Favor said building confidence is another priority of middle school educators, which is something they focus on at Mandel JDS.
“Essentially, we need them to have those resiliency skills to navigate their new social and academic world and to be able to bounce back from any obstacle they encounter,” she explained. “With the transition, we want them to go in with a positive attitude but also with realistic expectations. Knowing that it is definitely going to take time to acclimate to their new environment.”
But, the good news is most students, regardless of the middle school they went to, will be in the same position, Favor noted.
“Everyone is in that same transitional phase and managing their emotions and nervousness,” she said. “Students have to be able to come back from any obstacle and be patient. They have to know it’s going to take time to adapt.”
Another benefit is if students can speak up for themselves, Chestnut said. At The Lippman School, students are given ample opportunity to work on public speaking and self-advocacy, he added.
“They’re encouraged to connect directly with their teachers in their classes to ensure they’re getting all they need out of the experience,” he said. “Both the formal and informal ways we do this translate really well into high school. Teachers in our area always say Lippman students do really well – that they’re vocal leaders in the classroom and school community.”
But the preparation doesn’t just happen at school, all three educators said. Parents should also be ready to guide their incoming freshmen in ways they have never had before.
“Parents can sort of take the cue from their child as to how they’re feeling,” Henkin said. “I know how hard it is for me to let go of (my students) that I’ve built relationships with and the natural instinct is to be protective and help them. One of the best gifts we can give to kids is letting them be independent, even if that means they sometimes mess up. Parents should keep tabs, know what’s going on and be active participants, but they’re no longer the captain of the academic ship.”
A great way to put students in the academic driver’s seat is to allow them to shadow a day-in-the-life of a high school student, Chestnut said.
“And not just the school their child is going to,” he said. “This should be a couple of schools to see how high schools generally operate firsthand. That alleviates a lot of the anxiety and will get them excited about that next step in their academic careers.”
These “shadow days” can include getting involved in high school activities that meet before the school year, touring the building, walking their schedule and even practicing their locker combination lock.
“Just go in with patience and an open mind knowing that it will take time for everyone to adjust,” Favor said.