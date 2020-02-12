From a young age, children are guided through their education by parents and teachers. The interaction between educator and child is an important one.
But according to Bridget Rotman, Elementary I teacher (first, second and third grade) at The Lillian and Betty Ratner School in Pepper Pike, and Torey Stroud, lead facilitator at Effective Leadership Academy in Warrensville Heights, promoting personal accountability and independence in the classroom is just as important.
“Knowing how to work independently is a vital 21st-century skill,” Stroud said. “We live in an age of information where answers, data, etc. are not always given straight to you but one has to have
self-advocacy to find the information on their own.”
At ELA, Stroud said students learn to be intrinsically motivated, thus using the skills of time management and goal setting to work independently.
“Our program is designed to get students to realize they are in control of their development,” he explained. “It begins with the right mindset. Through self-reflection, students gauge their mindsets and determine if they are in the right state of mind for any particular situation they are in.”
Since the Ratner School is a Montessori school, Rotman said all lessons are rooted in independence and taking responsibility for one’s learning.
“We focus a lot on independence, even life skills, taking care of their things, being responsible for their belongings – and we continue that on with their work,” she stated. “We support (students) by planning and doing weekly meetings with them where we do short- and long-term goal setting. Then we touch base with them weekly to see if they are getting it done. If they didn’t accomplish it, we can make sure they keep track of it.”
Rotman said success in teaching children educational accountability starts with record-keeping and organizational strategies.
“So, they can learn the way of keeping track of their work, so in time, (educators) can pull ourselves out of that role,” she explained. “In our classroom, since it’s a Montessori classroom, students aren’t doing things at the same time. There is more freedom. So, establishing a system for teaching accountability helps leave space for mistakes, and feeling and dealing with and taking ownership of those mistakes.”
As Stroud mentioned, taking ownership of one’s learning and being independent is a critical skill in today’s society. Due to that, he added societal leaders are no longer satisfied with young talent that only meet traditional educational standards.
“They are looking for young people who can creatively problem solve, resolve conflict and think outside of the box,” he said. “By fostering these ideas in students at a young age, they will be prepared for what lies ahead of them after school, whatever that may be.”
Rotman noted personal accountability also teaches students not only what to learn, but how they learn best.
“I might need to keep track of my work in a binder with tabs and checklists, but another kid might need to do it differently,” she said. “We want them to learn the best way to become productive and accomplished in their specific learning. Once they know that about themselves and they’re able to have a dialogue around it, they will be able to advocate for themselves in a very mature and successful way, putting them at an advantage.”
For children to successfully learn independence and personal accountability, parents need to promote these lessons at home.
“It’s about looking for the middle way,” Rotman said. “Don’t always rescue them, but also build strong relationships with them where you can talk them through, coach them and support them thinking through these strategies. Coach them in taking responsibility, allowing them to feel the discomfort. You don’t want to always shelter them from it.”
Stroud noted parents should also connect with the school to form a partnership.
“The phrase ‘it takes a village’ is a cliche for a reason. It’s true,” he said. “A school, teacher, parent, etc. alone cannot give everything a student needs to be successful. We all fill in the gaps where another aspect fails. This is why open communication is so important.”