The hunt for college scholarships is a laborious one. And, as much help as there is available, a student has to be prepared to be his or her own primary advocate.
You’ll have company in this pursuit. Sallie Mae computed that in 2021, 25% of college students received some sort of scholarship or grant assistance. Having said that, there is a gold mine out there.
Before one even begins the prospecting, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly called the FAFSA, is the first part of the process, and essential to securing most forms of financial aid. You’ll need to parcel information from the previous year’s tax forms from both the student, and parents.
“For the 2023-24 year, submission of the FAFSA started in October 2022 and will remain open until June 30, 2024,” said William McGinley, director of financial aid at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. “The U.S. Department of Education has announced a delay until later into December for the 2024-25 aid year as they continue to work on programing for the new simplified FAFSA.
“Individual colleges and universities are also a great resource as they offer many unique awards specific to their institutions based on a student’s financial need, academic merit and/or talent.
“Looking beyond the aid that (the U.S. Department of Education) colleges and universities award are the opportunities provided by many generous donors, foundations and corporations through outside scholarships. These awards vary in size and scale but there are thousands of opportunities for students to seek additional funding.”
“We encourage students to start with their own institutions,” said Megan O’Bryan, president of the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation. “Colleges and universities have the best resources and most current information on what financial aid is available. Take advantage the best resources your college has to offer.”
The U.S. Department of Education awards monetary scholarships in the vicinity of $46 billion annually. That’s a big number and difficult to equate in terms of a ceiling for individual applicants. Scholarships, both on the federal and institution level, were unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The largest federal scholarship is the Pell Grant, which provided assistance to 7.5 million students in 2020, the most recent year with federal statistics available to date.
“The Pell Grant allows lower income families to decrease their out-of-pocket costs without needing to pay those funds back at a later date,” McGinley said.
“It seems opportunities for outside scholarships will continue to grow, but putting a number on how much money exists in scholarship opportunities is hard to quantify. Many businesses and donors continue to value and wish to support higher education, so I don’t see scholarship opportunities going away anytime soon.
“Students should be sure to start to apply for these resources as early as they can as many outside scholarships award their funds by May. Every scholarship has a unique deadline to their award. So, start searching early, keep track of deadlines, and apply to as many opportunities as possible.”
“Tri-C has dramatically increased what is available to our students,” O’Bryan said. “Since academic year 2019, Tri-C and the Tri-C Foundation has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships to 14,000 students. We expect to continue to exceed $4 million in annual awards, which is double what we were awarding a decade ago.
“Tri-C Foundation has grown to more than 150 endowed scholarship funds, as well as funded scholarships that support specific areas of study.”
The list of scholarships and grants can seem endless. According to ThinkImpact, there are an estimated 1.7 million private scholarships available. To find them, McGinley suggests starting the search with a guidance counselor, at the library or even the local Chamber of Commerce, as they might have a list of scholarship opportunities unique to the area.
“There are also many websites that offer free scholarship searches covering a broader geographic area,” he said. “While some legitimate sites do require a fee for their services, be wary of fee-based applications that make you pay for the application prior to submission as they may be scams. Before paying for anything related to scholarships, find out if they are legitimate. Always check out a site thoroughly before providing any personal information.”
McGinley had some particular recommendations: Ohio Scholars Program through OFIC – one application for over 500 scholar-ships; see OFIC’s website for eligibility requirements; FastWeb; MyScholly.com or The Scholly App (fee required); College Resource Network – a free scholarship search and college planning; Scholarships.com; Scholarships360; and Tuitionfundingsources.com.
O’Bryan also had some suggestions:
“I encourage students to see what is available through scholarships offered by Cleveland Foundation and College Now,” she said. “They are just two of Tri-C’s many great partners. We work closely with these organizations and others to match students to the financial resources that will support them best. Students can also look in their own communities – libraries and clubs can also be good resources.
“Financial aid counselors can help students apply for emergency funds for immediate help with basic needs. They connect students to campus food pantries, or where to find an internship. All of these programs are made possible by our many philanthropic donors.”
The community college route may be more robust than you might imagine.
“Tri-C’s tuition is the lowest in Ohio. That affordability and excellent value means that financial aid resources go further. Our scholarship recipients often tell us how important it is to them to avoid debt. Tri-C offers them a winning combination of affordability, generous student resources, and a quality education.”
The hunt for scholarships and financial aid can be as time-consuming and lengthy as the admissions process. Baldwin-Wallace’s timetable mirrors the time frame of other institutions.
“For the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, BW has accepted FAFSAs since Oct. 1, 2022, and will through early May 2024 when our financial aid year ends. We want to make sure that every student who wants an opportunity to file a federal application has the chance to do so.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.