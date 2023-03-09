Sweet Kiddles, a franchise of early childhood education centers in Northeast Ohio, will open its newest location in Beachwood on March 13.
The location at 3365 Richmond Road, Suite 260 will be the company’s sixth location. The first location was opened in Strongsville in 2012 by Andrea and Robert Kimmel, who had a vision of challenging traditional early childhood learning methods in favor of a more hands-on, clean and behavioral-focused environment.
Since 2012, they have also opened locations in Avon Lake, Hudson, Medina and Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Andrea Kimmel said they chose Beachwood because of its size and the high volume of people who live and work in the city.
“When we are considering where we should be, obviously we want to go to a location where a lot of people live, a lot of people go to work, so that we can be available,” she said.
The decision to establish Sweet Kiddles stemmed from the Kimmels wanting to make parents’ and children’s lives easier, she said.
“We just felt like the childcare industry was broken, where you had to either be mostly full time to hold your spot, or if you wanted part time, you might be able to get it, but it would be those set days and the set times,” she said. “We just felt like that didn’t fit today’s work lives or parents’ lives, especially in a lot of situations where a mom or a dad was staying home and maybe doing flex work and needed help when they needed help, not when they could get a part time set schedule somewhere.”
Having children of her own, Kimmel said she was not fond of traditional early childhood facilities, namely the idea that children were playing on floors covered in dirt tracked in by people’s shoes. For this reason, Sweet Kiddles centers are shoe-less facilities.
She said when she started researching curriculums, she “fell in love” with teaching strategies. Curriculums in traditional early childhood centers were “old school,” she added.
Not all children learn from curriculums in which they need to complete worksheets and “the letter of the week is A and our color will be red because A is for apple and apples are red,” Kimmel explained.
“We blend with the creative curriculum,” she said. “There’s a lot of hands-on learning. The children learn everything visually, audial – through hearing, and then some kids don’t learn either of those ways. It really reaches every child in a different way.”
Sweet Kiddles hosts a round-table with kindergarten teachers each year to ask them what children are excelling at and lacking in, she said.
Kimmel pointed out through these gatherings, they have learned children do not have very good writing skills when they reach kindergarten.
“One of the things we heard a long time ago was their writing skills are just not good enough because guess what they don’t focus on in kindergarten anymore? Writing; they don’t have time,” Kimmel said. “Writing is atrocious because everything is computers. So now we brought it down, we brought the writing, we put the onus on us to get them ready.”
Teaching children to identify emotions is another core value at Sweet Kiddles, she said.
“We figured out what mattered to us at the beginning, which was all about positive reinforcement and building the children up positively,” Kimmel said.
Positive reinforcement and redirection are important, but they don’t work all the time, Kimmel said.
“You’ve got to have something bigger than those two concepts that has to be all-encompassing,” she said.
Kimmel has enlisted the teachings of Becky Bailey, a childhood education and developmental psychology expert who created the concept of conscious discipline. Teachers at Sweet Kiddles are required to follow a 10-hour program that trains them on this concept, she said.
“If you teach the program properly – execute it properly – you’re teaching children how to understand their emotions, how to understand when they’re, insert any adjective – angry, sad, mad, whatever it is, and use the techniques that are part of the program and take yourself to the safe space and do it,” she said.
While this does not happen overnight, consistent reinforcement from teachers helps children to learn these healthy habits, Kimmel said. Sweet Kiddles also involves parents in this process, if they choose, and teaches them how to implement these habits at home.
The Beachwood location’s current enrollment is about 10 children, she said. Some of them are coming from University Heights because it is closer to where they live or where their parents work. The other locations’ maximum occupancies are 92 children and Kimmel said she hopes the Beachwood location will reach that number in enrollment.
On March 11, Sweet Kiddles in Beachwood will host a grand opening event for current and prospective parents to visit and learn about the center, she said.
“We meet each child where they’re at and how they learn best,” Kimmel said. “(We’re) excited to bring the flexible model the Beachwood. My gut tells me there’s a lot of career parents that work here or live here who don’t even know that flexible childcare exists, so we’re excited to meet them.”