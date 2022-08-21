Children are the future of Judaism, but sometimes, young people stray from the faith after their bar/bat mitzvahs. To ensure that Jewish communities are still going strong for generations, it is important for synagogues to engage young people in ways that appeal to them and make them want to be active members of those communities.
Rabbi Josh Foster, education engagement rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, and Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, discussed the methods by which synagogues are keeping today’s youth active and interested.
“Too frequently, I believe students and families view the bar/bat mitzvah as a culmination of learning when, in fact, it can serve as an excellent starting point to explore what it means to be a Jewish adult,” Foster explained.
Being a Jewish adult means taking on responsibilities from a more mature standpoint, engaging deeply in what it means to be Jewish and exploring the values that are held dear, he said.
There are things that can be done to connect teenagers to Judaism and to each other, Foster noted. At B’nai Jeshurun, a weekly Monday program is held that provides teens the opportunity to gather, socialize, have dinner together and engage in deep Jewish learning on topics specifically relevant to their lives, he added.
“We promote our Monday night program, Makom, for the in-depth Jewish learning, but also as an opportunity to simply gather together, socialize, be part of community together,” he said.
Another way to engage teens is through youth events, often planned by the teens themselves, Foster explained. He encourages teens to engage their peers so the invitation to join doesn’t need to come from the synagogue itself but instead from their friends.
He said last year, they began an immersive fellowship experience in which they traveled to Washington, D.C. This year, Foster said they are visiting Atlanta and Birmingham, Ala., to get a sense of the civil rights movement through a Jewish lens.
“It’s about creating opportunities that are meaningful to students through a Jewish lens and with a connection to Jewish community in ways that will engage and encourage students who might otherwise not be connected to Jewish life,” Foster stated.
Eisenberg said children who stray from Judaism after bar/bat mitzvah may do so because they are surrounded by secular materials, specifically at secular schools.
“In secular school, they’re not talking about God’s plan for you and your life,” he said. “I just don’t think they do that.”
He noted one of the most important things a synagogue can do to encourage youth involvement in the Jewish community is to expose teens to other people and lifestyles, and give them opportunities to better the lives of others. He gave community outreach to the less fortunate as an example.
Each Friday night, a group of teens and a chaperone from Temple Israel Ner Tamid travel to downtown Cleveland with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and water to hand out to people who are homeless, Eisenberg said, noting it is a very eye-opening experience for the children.
Eisenberg also explained remaining active after bar/bat mitzvah yields teens becoming adults in the Jewish community. As they mature, they learn more about the faith and how it applies to their lives.
“After the bar/bat mitzvah, they’re teenagers,” Eisenberg said. “That’s when you can really begin to have deeper conversations with kids about all sorts of things.”