TALMA, a program designed to help Israeli students with their English proficiently by placing teachers from the United States and across the globe in underserved communities in Israel, is accepting applications for its 2022 summer fellowship.
The 2022 TALMA fellowship runs from June 29 through July 21 and is all expenses paid, from travel to Israel to a meal stipend. Now in its eighth year, the TALMA Summer Fellowship serves two main purposes, according to T’helah Ben-Dan, TALMA deputy director of North America.
“It’s an immersive English program for underprivileged students in Israel and it’s also a leadership and professional development program for teachers from around the world,” she said.
Most of the students TALMA serves are entering middle school, usually in the fourth, fifth or sixth grade, Ben-Dan said. The teachers spend their mornings co-teaching English with an Israeli teacher and then have social events and developmental workshops in the evening. She said for the students, the goal is to make them more confident English speakers and expose them to more conversational English as opposed to the grammar lessons they would typically get in school. Even though it’s an immersive experience, the teachers aren’t expected to teach in Hebrew.
Ben-Dan said most of the teachers are under the age of 40 and have some connection to Israel; the teachers do not necessarily need to be Jewish, but they want the fellowship members to deepen an existing connection to the country. Last year, there were about 100 teachers in the program, but Ben-Dan said they expect the 2022 fellowship to have approximately 150 teachers. She said TALMA also is seeking educators with experience and isn’t a program for young people immediately out of college or looking to change careers.
Ben-Dan said the evening developmental events varied depending on where the fellowship members are placed in the country, but cited a food tour in Jerusalem or learning about the process of bringing Ethiopian Jews into Israel, as examples. The Israeli teachers also benefit from the experience because most have not participated in co-teaching, as it’s not a common education model in Israel, she said.
“For many of the Israeli teachers who participate, having the opportunity to teach with another teacher is a professional development experience in and of itself,” Ben-Dan said. “Because they’re learning strategies, they’re learning models and methods that are used in classrooms throughout the world, that are now being brought into Israeli classrooms. So, that’s a really great learning experience, where teachers are learning from each other.”
She said the international teachers, most of whom are from the U.S., usually have visited Israel before starting the fellowship and the program lets experience professional development in a unique way.
“And so now they’re getting to spend longer periods of time, really immersed in a community, in a neighborhood, helping them deepen that connection,” Ben-Dan said. “Also helping them to gain international teaching experience and also that co-teaching experience and get added tools they can add to their toolboxes as teachers. So, we’re looking for folks who are committed educators and our hope is that they will continue in the education field, so we want to make sure they the skills and experiences in the fellowship to be able to do that.”
To apply for a 2022 TALMA Summer Fellowship, visit talmaisrael.com.
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.