Teaching children about Chanukah at a young age can be a critical factor in how they celebrate once they are grown. It can also instill in them fond memories that will last throughout their lifetimes. Many Jewish early childhood education programs teach their students about the history and importance of Chanukah, using fun activities to do so.
Abby Berkowitz, early childhood director at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, and Rivky Wolf, early childhood director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, discussed educating young children about Chanukah through engaging and exciting methods that make them eager to learn.
“We start with stories and songs,” Berkowitz said. “We branch out to artwork, including using candles as paintbrushes. We add vocabulary in both English and Hebrew. We put out different menorahs and candles for exploration. We use Chanukah items as manipulatives for counting and sorting.”
Some of the students’ favorite activities are crafting menorahs, singing songs and playing with toys, she said.
“Every year, our three’s classes make beautiful menorahs,” she said. “My students love singing Chanukah songs, both traditional and new. The pre-k students are pretty good at spinning the dreidels,” she pointed out.
The goal behind these activities is that children take away a feeling of togetherness and a belief in the power of miracles, Berkowitz explained. It is also important that Chanukah be made familiar to them through frequent exposure.
“Planting the seed for tradition is important at a young age,” she said. “There is comfort in repetition both from home to school and from year to year.”
Children can not only contribute to Chanukah traditions, but carry them out almost independently as long as safety precautions are taken, Berkowitz noted.
“Students can practically lead the holiday as long as fire safety is observed,” she said. “They can help set up the chanukiah each night, count all the candles, tell the story of the Maccabees and sing the blessings.”
Because children learn differently, schools might use a variety of methods to teach them about Chanukah, Wolf said.
“For our visual learners we use tangible objects such as a menorah, dreidels, picture books and puppets to tell the Chanukah story,” she said. “For our auditory learners, we enjoy storytelling, reading books, as well as singing and listening to Chanukah fun CDs. For our tactile learners, we have many menorahs, candles, dreidels and hands-on experiences, such as spinning dreidels, baking Chanukah cookies and frying potato latkes.”
She said the key to these learning experiences is introducing them to kids with enthusiasm and excitement.
Children enjoy spinning dreidels, role playing the Chanukah story with costumes, baking doughnuts, playing Chanukah-themed matching games, creating Chanukah projects, and singing and dancing to Chanukah songs, she said.
Wolf said the hope behind teaching children in this way is that they develop a love for Judaism, traditions and mitzvahs, as well as instill in them the general Chanukah message that Hashem listens to and helps them when they pray to him.
“He made a great big miracle by helping us defeat the Greeks, and we were able to fix up our holy temple,” she said. “The Chanukah miracle continued when we found the little bit of oil which was technically only enough for one day, and Hashem God made us another Chanukah miracle. It lasted eight days, the time that it takes to create new olive oil from scratch.”
When children bring home projects, decorations, menorahs, songs and stories that they created or learned at school, it positively impacts their families’ holiday discussions and celebrations, she said. The same applies when a child contributes to school by sharing things they saw, heard or experienced at home during the holidays. Conveying these things to their teachers, peers and families enhances the holiday spirit and their positive associations, understandings and appreciations of the holiday.
“Chanukah is a holiday that has so many messages for us,” Wolf said. “It is an opportune time to instill knowledge of our history and traditions, belief in Hashem God and, above all, Jewish pride and the importance and effect of praying to Hashem God.”