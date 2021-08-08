Temple Emanu El preschool and religious school will kick off their 2021-22 school year “Shabbat Sprouts” early engagement schedule with “Welcome to Sprouts 2021-2022” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the temple at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. The program continues through April, 2022.
“Shabbat Sprouts” is intended for families with newborns through age 6 and is open to the public. Each event focuses on age-appropriate active engagement in Shabbat experiences.
Each program will consist of time for families to connect with each other, a participatory movement program, and a closing activity, snack and song.
“Our ‘Shabbat Sprouts’ programming is geared to engage the youngest age group in a developmentally appropriate way, with joy and movement,” Eileen Sadowsky, Temple Emanu El education director, said in a news release. “Our Z’man Lazuz (Time to Move) events celebrate the mitzvah (commandment) of taking care of our bodies with multi-sensory experiences.”
“Welcome to Sprouts 2021-2022” will feature a tot Shabbat service, dinner and fine motor and sensory play stations. Child development experts will also be available for questions. Dinner will be available outside on the temple’s back patio.
All events are open to the public with RSVP required and held at the temple unless indicated. Activities will be held both outdoors and in a large indoor space to allow for social distancing. Masks are required when indoors for adults and school-aged children.
The schedule of “Shabbat Sprouts” is as follows.
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13: “Welcome to Sprouts 2021-2022,” featuring Tot Shabbat service, dinner, fine motor and sensory play stations
• 4 p.m. Oct. 9: “Z’man Lazuz: Time to Move,” featuring hike and havdallah
• 10 a.m. Nov. 13: “Reach Up to Shabbat at Shaker Rocks” at Shaker Rocks at 3377 Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights
• 10 a.m. Dec. 11: “Z’man Lazuz: Time to Move,” featuring. Yoga for Yeladim (children)
• 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022: “Z’man Lazuz: Time to Move,” featuring tot mitzvah dance party with a disc jockey
• 10 a.m. April 9: “Z’man Lazuz: Time to Move,” featuring playground activities
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 29: “End of Year Sprouts Celebration,” featuring tot Shabbat service, dinner, fine motor and sensory play stations.
To RSVP for “Shabbat Sprout” events, email Sadowsky at esadowsky@teecleve.org.
Sammi Fremont is the Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern.