Temple Emanu El in Orange will offer “Zman Lazuz: Time to Move Jewishly” family-friendly events for families with children up second grade, a program made possible by a $1,500 Shoresh Grant from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland.
The grant covers the cost of a series of free events focused on movement with a Jewish connection. The goal is to increase participation in Jewish themed events and involvement in the Jewish community for young children and their families throughout the 2022-23 school year.
A primary purpose of the grant is to encourage innovative early childhood programming that increases participation among less involved families while strengthening the connections of those already involved, according to a news release. Events are free and open to the public.
Each program will consist of time for families to connect with each other, a participatory movement program, and a closing activity, snack and song.
“Movement is natural and necessary for children’s development; we love watching children play and families connect through multi-sensory Jewish experiences,” education director Eileen Sadowsky said in the release.
The events are as follows:
• Make Some Noise – Drumming and Dancing: Participants make their own percussion instrument and try their hand at the big drums. Get in sync on Shabbat with cardio drumming from Mindful Mix CLE at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. RSVP by Dec. 2.
• Reaching UP: At Shaker Rocks climbing gym at 3377 Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023. RSVP by Jan. 26.
• Playground Fun at Playground World: Indoor playground at 4400 Renaissance Parkway in Warrensville Heights at 10 a.m. March 18. RSVP by March 1.
• End of Year Shabbat Sprouts Celebration: Shabbat service, dinner and evening program at 5:30 p.m. June 2 at Temple Emanu El. RSVP by May 30.
RSVPs should be sent to Sadowsky at esadowsky@teecleve.org.
The events are co-sponsored by Temple Emanu El’s preschool and religious school.