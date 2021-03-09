Temple Emanu El Preschool in Orange recently received a $980 Shoresh Grant from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland to provide events focused on movement and music with a Jewish connection, called “Zman Lazuz: Time to Move Jewishly.” The goal is to increase participation in Jewish-themed events and involvement in the Jewish community for children up to age 6 and their families.
Upcoming events are: from 10 to 11 a.m. April 11, Yoga for Yeladim (children) – Engaging the body, mind and soul. Children to move their bodies into positions while connect to Jewish stories and values. RSVPs required by April 6; and from 10 to 11 a.m. May 2, Rise with RUACH (spirit) – Classic Hebrew and English songs with active movement elements. RSVPs required by April 26.
Each program will consist of a delivery in advance with necessary supplies and props, time for families to connect with each other, a participatory movement program , closing activity, snack and song and follow-up email or letter with resources that connect to the program
A primary purpose of the grant is to encourage innovative early childhood programming that increases participation among less involved families while strengthening the connections of those already involved, according to a news release.
Offered on Zoom, the events are free and open to the public. RSVP is required in order to receive delivery of materials in advance of each program. To RSVP, contact education director Eileen Sadowsky at esadowsky@teecleve.org.
“Because taking care of one’s health is a mitzvah (commandment), providing joyful movement with a Jewish connection will support the emotional and physical needs of our young children and their families,” said Katie Theobald, early childhood education director.