Temple Emanu El Preschool is adding a new infant room for children ages 6 weeks to 12 months beginning Aug. 23, according to a news release.
The older infant room will serve children ages 12 to 18 months. Both infant rooms have a maximum daily capacity of 12 students, with a three-day minimum, the release said. The school is open for enrollment.
The school has a 4-star Step Up to Quality rating from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Its daily programs involve the physical, cognitive and socio-emotional development of the students, the release stated.
Temple Emanu El is at 4545 Brainard Road.
For more information, email egulling@teecleve.org.