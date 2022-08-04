In the ever-evolving world of technology, schools have adapted their curricula and teaching methods to incorporate learning through several forms of electronics. In the last two years, especially, schools have had to acclimate to virtual learning. This use of technology gives insight into the past and future evolution of schooling.
Education professionals Sally Garza, upper school technology director at Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills, and Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel/education director at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, discussed the pros and cons of using technology in classrooms.
“The main focus of technology at Lawrence School has always been to support student learning,” Garza stated.
Children are provided with assistive technology tools such as text-to-speech, speech-to-text, word prediction and auto save. Those tools help support students who have difficulties with reading, writing, executive function and math skills, she explained.
“For students with learning disabilities in particular, technology gives students an opportunity to show their understanding of topics, despite struggling with things like reading and writing,” she elaborated.
Garza mentioned students having technology skills allows them to not only participate in school, but in society in general.
“Also, technology is not going away,” she stated. “Many jobs in the future are going to be reliant on technology and our students’ ability to use and learn these technology skills.”
One of the downsides of technology is that it can be distracting, she noted, adding that students need to be taught how to manage it so it does not become a distraction.
A common misconception that people have about the use of technology in schools is it is used as a crutch, Garza pointed out.
“For students with learning disabilities, it’s a necessity,” she said. “It would be the equivalent of telling someone who’s nearsighted that using eyeglasses is really unnecessary.”
For children who may prefer more traditional learning options such as books and worksheets, Garza said these accommodations can be offered.
“Many of the teachers at our school will give options to students and, yes, offline or hard copies may be included as one of those options,” she said.
In these post-COVID-19 pandemic times, some people are leery of becoming too dependent on technology, Garza acknowledged. However, most jobs in the future are going to utilize some sort of technology and she said she believes it is important to teach kids how to use it in a healthy and productive way.
“Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s students benefit from the world of technology, as most of the school’s classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art, interactive Clevertouch screens and Chromebooks,” Dessler explained.
He said technology is a “pedagogical resource” that allows for creative programming, independent learning, active participation and enhanced engagement in the classroom.
“With its global connectivity in the fast-paced society in which we live, technology has transformed the way we live and the way we interact with one another,” Dessler stated. “Thus, more than anything, technology integration enables schools to prepare (their) students for a promising future.”
With these many attributes of technology come a few drawbacks, including distraction and addiction to screen time, as well as the risk of children connecting to the wrong people or substituting healthy social interaction with unhealthy social isolation, he explained.
“Like everything else in life, moderation is key,” Dessler stated.
One of the most common perceptions of learning via technology is that it does not replace face-to-face learning, Dessler stated, acknowledging the truth value of that idea, but also giving a nod to the way technological learning allowed for continued schooling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For schools all over the world, fortunately, technology came to the rescue at a critically vulnerable time,” he stated.
Even with the many options of learning through technology, he suggested schools don’t forfeit traditional learning opportunities, especially for children who prefer them or would learn better using them.
“Done correctly, we can have the best of both worlds,” Dessler said.