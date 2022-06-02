Michael Snyder and Abigail Zied will be sharing duties as they serve Hillel at Kent State University as co-presidents on the 2022-23 student board.
Snyder, a 21-year-old senior, joined Hillel as a sophomore, served as the co-vice president of social action last year, and is minoring in Jewish studies. Originally from Louisville, Ky., Snyder attended high school at St. Francis School, a private progressive school with no religious affiliation despite the name.
Zied said Hillel was a big part of her decision to attend Kent State after she graduated from Springboro High School, in suburban Cincinnati and Dayton. The 20-year-old junior has always been involved with the Jewish community through Sunday School, Jewish day camps and overnight camps, and is now pursuing a Jewish studies minor.
She is a member of Temple Israel in Dayton and has served Kent Hillel on the first year students of Hillel committee, vice president of Jewish holidays and now as co-president.
CJN: How do you plan to lead the student board?
Snyder: I plan to lead with an open mind and encourage everyone on the board to have a voice and challenge themselves. As well as, to be excited about their positions and the work they are doing.
Zied: I plan to lead by being a mentor and an approachable person for those who come needing assistance or having questions. I served on the board this past school year which allowed me to understand how the board works and functions and I will use that to help keep the student board running smoothly. I don’t want the student board to feel like work and I don’t want to feel like a boss. I want us all to work together and collaborate and enjoy our positions.
CJN: What excites you the most about this new role?
Snyder: The thing that excites me the most about the co-presidency is the opportunity to pursue changes and innovations that benefit Hillel. Such as, working more closely with the Jewish studies program, and uplifting our micro-communities (Achoti, Ruach and GFFI).
Zied: I am most excited to work with our new board members to keep Hillel a safe, welcoming place for all students. I am excited to plan fun events, give back to the community, and work with the staff more closely. I also look forward to spreading Hillel on to campus and getting more students involved as well as educating students about Judaism and antisemitism.
CJN: How has Judaism impacted you and the decisions you make to get involved?
Snyder: Judaism has impacted me because of the great importance placed on individual experiences, and on serving and growing with your community. One of the ideas in Jewish thought I connect most with is tikkun olam (repair the world). I am inspired by tikkun olam because of the emphasis on living a thoughtful life and being responsive to needs of the community and the earth.
Zied: I love Jewish values and use them in my everyday life. Whenever I am with my Jewish friends I always feel like I belong whether it’s summer camp or Hillel which encourages me to do everything I can and surround myself with it. I also want to honor my ancestors and the hardships that came before them just for being Jewish. As a descendant of Holocaust survivors and victims, standing up to antisemitism is so important to me and encourages me to be a leader in my community.
CJN: How do you plan to work together as co-presidents?
Snyder: I am very excited to work with Abigail. She is an incredible woman. We share a lot of the same ideas and values when it comes to leading the student board and what we want to accomplish as co-presidents. I think we will work really well together to serve the Jewish community of Kent.
Zied: As co-presidents we will be a team and bounce ideas off each other and share the work evenly. I would like for us to build each other up and work together to keep Hillel the amazing place that it is.