High school is a great time for a young person to explore and discover their interests and plan for their futures. Many schools offer a variety of extracurricular activities that allow teenagers to try out different hobbies and career paths. Several high schoolers are interested in moving on to higher education, so the question is: what do they need to be doing in order to appeal to colleges?
Many education professionals say it is a common misconception that colleges only accept students who “do it all.” Margaret Appenheimer, director of college counseling at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, Renee Bischoff, director of college counseling at Hawken School in Lyndhurst and Chester Township, and Rabbi Jeremy Bruce, principal at Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Stark High School in Beachwood, all agree that students should prioritize finding and doing the things they enjoy.
“What we have seen is students who had the smoothest college admissions journeys are students who know themselves,” Appenheimer stated. “When they’re able to do that, they’re able to identify colleges that are a good fit for them.”
Appenheimer said colleges have varying personalities. As the schools change and evolve, so do their needs and what they are looking for in their prospective students.
“One of the big myths that exists in college admissions is that colleges are looking for well-rounded students,” Appenheimer noted. “They’re actually looking to build a well-rounded class. Ticking all these different boxes is a myth.”
Bischoff stated one of the most common questions she gets from parents is whether they should enroll their children in summer programs. She explained that these programs can be beneficial but are not always necessary for students to appeal to colleges. She further stressed the importance of students wanting to participate in these programs and noted that they should still take time to relax during summer vacation.
“A college rep doesn’t look at (a child’s participation in a summer program) and say ‘we have to admit this kid, they went to that,’” Bischoff said. “What it can do, however, is make an interest more certain for a kid.”
Bischoff stated summer programs are also a great way for students to connect with like-minded kids.
“What I say to parents is ‘If that’s something your child is interested in, wonderful, great. Please don’t do it because you think it’s going to give them an edge because it really isn’t,’” Bischoff advised.
Bruce emphasized the importance of students participating in extracurriculars only if they have a true interest in them.
“It’s not true that students need very high grades, excellent ACTs, be a superb athlete, and a musician, start a charity, and also do community work to be accepted into the most competitive colleges,” Bruce pointed out. “We have to move away from the perception that students have to do it all.”
Bruce explained it is a bad idea to do things just to get into colleges and that colleges look for a genuine love of something.
“Find something, one thing, you really love and devote yourself to that,” he recommended.