Cuyahoga Community College recently announced leadership changes affecting positions across its campuses. The changes went into effect Aug. 2.
Lisa Williams, current Tri-C Eastern Campus president, will take over Donna Imhoff’s position as president of Tri-C Western Campus.
William Cunion will serve as interim president of Tri-C Eastern Campus after Williams’ departure. Cunion has worked at Tri-C since 2014, serving as associate dean of liberal arts and dean of academic affairs at the Eastern Campus.
Janice Taylor Heard will assume the role of interim president at the Tri-C Westshore Campus following the retirement of current president Terri Hope. Taylor Heard has served as a member of the leadership team at Tri-C Western Campus for more than a decade.
Tri-C promoted Lindsay English, Angela Johnson and Magda Gómez to expanded roles.
Karen Miller, the college’s provost and executive vice president of access, learning and success, will lead the search for new presidents.