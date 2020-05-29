Following the transition to online learning for educational institutions across the country, Cuyahoga Community College and its foundation is doing what it can to make sure students stay on track to graduate.
The Tri-C Foundation expanded its student emergency fund. Established in 2017, the fund helps students with short-term financial problems. Approved students in need are provided with a $450 gift to help alleviate hardships. Since the move to remote instruction, 560 fund applications have been approved, totaling $249,934 in gifts. Through May 31, college President Alex Johnson is also matching gifts to the fund up to $15,000.
The college has been operating with a fully online learning format since March 23 and will continue to do so through the end of the summer session in August.
Those interested in donating to the fund or learning more about it can visit tri-c.edu/give.