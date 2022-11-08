Cuyahoga Community College Foundation’s Presidential Scholarship Luncheon welcomed Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Patricia Heaton Oct. 20 to the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in Cleveland’s Public Square.
Heaton shared stories of growing up in Ohio, motherhood and the individuals who inspired her. The 2022 Presidential Scholarship Luncheon has raised $850,000 to date, which will help Tri-C students with financial needs pursue higher education and achieve their academic goals, according to a news release.
Heaton, a former Bay Village resident, served as the event keynote speaker, with WKYC’s “What’s Now” anchor Christi Paul moderating a discussion. The event, which started in 1992, has featured Presidents George W. Bush in 2014 and Bill Clinton in 2013, and entertainers Oprah Winfrey in 2002 and Harry Belafonte in 1996.
“The funds raised by this event allow us to help grow the next generation of skilled workers who are essential to the success of our local economy,” Patrick Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland and chairperson of the Tri-C Foundation, said in the release. “We are grateful for our supporters who invest in Tri-C students and provide access to transformative education opportunities.”
Heaton is best known for her roles on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle”. She won two Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and was nominated seven times for her role as Debra Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond.” She also received best comedy actress from viewers for quality television, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and three SAG nominations in the best actress category for the role.
“About half of Tri-C students are seeking a workforce credential, but their financial aid options are limited,” Megan O’Bryan, Tri-C Foundation president, said in the release. “Thanks to our generous supporters, the Presidential Scholarship Luncheon ensures that students can receive critical scholarship support to enroll in programs that lead to life-changing careers.”