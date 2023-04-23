KeyBank and the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation announced a $2 million grant from the KeyBank Foundation to grow innovative, accessible workforce training, according to a news release.
“We are so grateful for this significant investment from KeyBank to expand access to workforce training, especially for people from populations underrepresented in their chosen career path,” Megan O’Bryan, president of the Tri-C Foundation and vice president of development at the college, in a news release. “This partnership will have direct, immediate impact on students and employers and fill a critical need through enhanced workforce preparation.”
KeyBank’s investment will support core areas of growth within Tri-C’s workforce training programs, including targeted recruitment with the aim to increase enrollment of individuals who are underemployed and underrepresented across key industries; on-demand assistance to support students and make programs affordable; responsive curriculum innovation to address industry demands; and job placement support and increased employer partnerships, according to the release.
“Cleveland is our home and all of us at KeyBank are excited to partner with Tri-C on this innovative program that will have a transformative impact on Northeast Ohio’s workforce and provide new opportunities to many in our region,” Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland market president and commercial sales leader, said in the release. “KeyBank is proud of our 30-plus year partnership with Tri-C, helping people in our community access education and reach their potential. Together, we are enhancing Northeast Ohio’s economic vitality, and bringing hope and resources to the communities we serve.”
Tri-C President Michael Baston, said in the release, “Thanks to the generosity of KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation, Tri-C can continue to eliminate barriers to success so that more members of our community can achieve the education needed to prosper. When more people have opportunities to climb the ladder of success, the entire region benefits.”
Eric Fiala, head of corporate responsibility & community relations at KeyBank, said in the release, “Helping people achieve the skills, education and capabilities they need to succeed in current and future employment opportunities is a major focus of the work the KeyBank Foundation does in the communities we serve. We are thrilled to continue our long partnership with Tri-C and look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.”