Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson was recognized with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from his alma mater, Winston-Salem State University, at its commencement ceremony on May 13.
WSSU awards honorary doctorates for achievements of extraordinary and lasting distinction, based on an individual’s scholarship, creativity, leadership, humanitarian service or public service. Johnson was selected for the honorary degree in recognition of his 45-year career in higher education, including 29 as a college president.
In conferring the degree, WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson cited Johnson’s commitment to creating inclusive and transformational organizations, and his dedication to improving student access, equity, success and completion, according to a news release
“It is a deep honor and privilege to return to my home state and receive this recognition from my alma mater, Winston-Salem State University,” said Johnson, who has been president of Tri-C since July 2013 and will retire at the end of June, in a news release. “This is the place where my higher education journey began, and where the importance of community, inclusion and educational opportunity in advancing lives and society was deeply ingrained in me. These fundamental principles have guided my life’s work and approach to leadership.”
Johnson has also received honorary degrees from University of Holy Cross in New Orleans and Community College of Philadelphia. He earned a doctorate from the Pennsylvania State University, and a master’s degree from Lehman College.