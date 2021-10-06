Hiram College was ranked among the best regional colleges in multiple categories in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings.
The College was ranked No. 50 among Midwest regional colleges and was one of eight institutions in Ohio to rank in this category. The Midwest regional category also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Additionally, Hiram ranked third for best value among regional colleges in the Midwest. The category looks at both academic quality and the cost of education, taking the percentage of undergraduates that receive need-based aid and the total scholarship/need-based aid received by students.
Hiram College was also ranked as a top performer on social mobility, ranking No. 12 among regional colleges in the Midwest. Introduced by U.S. News & World Report in 2020, this ranking measures how well institutions graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants.
“Hiram’s consistently high rankings reflect the hard work, creativity and expertise of our faculty and staff, as well as the dedication of our students,” Hiram College President David Haney stated in a news release. “These rankings also reflect the fact that Hiram has long been known for enabling the success of a wide variety of students, from those who arrive ready for advanced intellectual challenge to those who may need extra assistance in achieving their dreams.”
The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on factors, including campus life, financial aid, the first-year retention rate of students, quality of the faculty, range of academic programs and graduation rate.
Along with being named in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 listing, Hiram was recognized for excellence in higher education earlier this summer, earning a place as one of the nation’s 2021-22 Colleges of Distinction and Ohio Colleges of Distinction.