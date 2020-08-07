During a normal school year, the transition from elementary to middle school can be difficult for some students. But since the end of the 2019-20 school year ended remotely and as the 2020-21 school year begins remotely for many schools, that transition can be even more confusing for students.
According to Sharon Baker, director of middle school at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, and Rabbi Avery Joel, head of school at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, the difference in the transition can have a range of effects incoming middle schoolers.
“There is this real opportunity for young kids to develop a level of independence faster and earlier than normal,” Baker said. “That’s managing technology more often than they had experience with and managing their own time, whether they are morning people or night people, or need breaks. All of those decisions made are something we in middle school work so hard to teach them. So, a lot of kids will be returning to school with those skills already in place.”
At Fuchs Mizrachi, Joel said fifth-grade students traditionally had several programs near the end of the year to get acclimated to the idea of middle school and the difficulties that can come along with that. Students were able to sit in on sixth-grade classes, ask questions and get help to prepare for that transition. Obviously with remote learning, that wasn’t available in the same way, he said.
“Now, we have to begin the year knowing that those experiences did not materialize in the same way,” he explained. “We have to give more time at the start of the year to sensitively allow for this acclimation.”
As many schools opt for some form of remote learning in the fall, parents have a role in helping their incoming middle schoolers transition with ease.
“Much of the support children transitioning into middle school need now is emotional,” Joel said. “Parents can ease this process by preparing their children for what a return to school will look like. They should discuss the challenges they will encounter, like having to wear a mask all day and not being able to engage socially in the carefree ways they used to. Also, because they have not physically been in school for so long, students may struggle with a physical return to school more than they typically might after a summer break.”
When preparing students for that return, whether that is with remote learning or the eventual return to in-person classes, Baker said it falls on parents to promote the independence component.
“Help them foster that level of independence where they take risks and a shot at something, even if it doesn’t work out how they expected,” she explained. “This can happen over the summer too by letting them choose the book they want to read, or if you’re ordering take out, have that 11-year-old choose the restaurant or order the food.”
Additionally, Baker said it’s key for parents to promote relationship building for their child and their school’s staff.
“What made remote learning at HB so successful in the spring was because we already had a relationship with students and could tell through the screen when they were happy, sad or excited,” she noted. “Entering the fall is going to be different, so helping your child make those connections with the teachers is very important. The better the teacher knows the students, the better they’ll be better to navigate these changes in the fall and likely the whole school year.”
But it doesn’t just fall on parents and educators to make the transition seamless. Students should also know when and how to check in with themselves.
“I would encourage students to journal right now and record how they’re feeling so they can check back and see what they felt at different times,” Baker noted. “Find a cohort of people, they don’t even have to be your current friends. It’s about feeling like they’re not alone, as it is a common feeling for middle school kids. So, if they can push themselves to check in with how they’re feeling, recording it and sharing it with their peers, it’ll make the transition much more tolerable.”
While understanding one’s feelings is important in a middle school student, Joel added trusted adults should still be there to help them work through the transition.
“Rather than rely on the children to check in with themselves, the adults in their lives need to take responsibility and initiate those conversations,” he explained. “Parents and teachers should check in regularly with these new middle school students to discuss what they are finding challenging and how the transition is going.”