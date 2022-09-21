Ursuline College in Pepper Pike will expand its partnership with The Holden University Center of Lakeland Community College in Kirtland this fall.
Four new bachelor’s degree programs will be available through the partnership, including a bachelor of arts in business management, a bachelor of science in nursing, a bachelor of arts in psychology and a bachelor of science in social work.
“I am delighted that Ursuline College and the Holden Center at Lakeland Community College are expanding their partnership to serve more students in Northeast Ohio,” Kathryn LaFontana, vice president for academic affairs for Ursuline College, said in the news release. “Designated a national Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing and among the top-ranked nursing colleges in Ohio, Ursuline College’s Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions offers one of the most respected BSN nursing programs in the country, while Ursuline’s Social Work program is ranked among the nation’s best by College Values Online. We are committed to making these high-quality educational experiences more accessible to residents of Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties to prepare them for lives of service, leadership, and professional excellence.”
These new programs will bring the offerings through this partnership to seven, according to the release. The existing three programs include: bachelor of arts in humanities, master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice, the only doctoral program offered at the Holden University Center.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Ursuline College and their commitment to providing high quality learning opportunities for our students,” Kristina Willey, Lakeland Community College senior director for student recruitment and the Holden University Center, said in the release. “Adding these new degree programs will give our students more options when choosing career paths, ultimately leading to a more qualified and diverse workforce for northeast Ohio.”