For the second year in a row, the Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike ranked among Ohio’s top 10 schools for undergraduate nursing education by U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges. The listing created in 2021 is based on the school’s reputation among peer institutions.
“With a 75-year legacy, the Breen School of Nursing and Health Professions has produced the region’s most dedicated, knowledgeable nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse leaders,” Patricia Sharpnack, nursing dean and Strawbridge Professor, said in a news release. “It’s gratifying to see the efforts of our outstanding faculty, staff, students and alumni be recognized by fellow nurses in this way.”
U.S. News also ranked Ursuline College among the top one-third of nursing schools nationwide as well as 56th among regional Midwest universities for upward social mobility.
“For more than 150 years, Ursuline College has been vested in helping our students fulfill their potential through women-focused education, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college,” Ursuline President Sister Christine De Vinne said in the release. “Many of whom remain in the area and serve the people of Northeast Ohio.”