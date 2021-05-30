For a high school or college graduate, late spring is a time of celebration and partying. There are many ways to celebrate a major accomplishment. Families can opt to take a child on a vacation, throw a party at home, or at a venue.
Whitney Neidus, general manager at StoneWater Golf Club in Highland Heights, and Kristin Summers, regional account executive with Marbella Event Furniture & Event Rental in Cleveland, said there are plenty of ways to make a graduate feel special and have a great experience.
The first thing Neidus made clear was that StoneWater is still following the ever-changing rules and regulations regarding COVID-19. She said the bottom line is to make people feel comfortable.
“(Ohio Gov. Mike) DeWine is always coming out with regulations, so we have up-to-date changes pretty much daily,” Neidus said. “So, the bottom line is you want to keep everybody safe and comfortable. So, in terms of events, the way the tables are spaced out, that rule is still in effect. You know, trying to social distance. We’re still going to take temperatures and things like that. And then on June 2, they’re going to roll out all sorts of new stuff.”
Marbella provides transformational pieces for spaces that a host wants to rent. After the host finds a venue, Marbella would support them with implementing a theme. Summers said the pieces remain pretty consistent with what is needed. Most parties need seated tables, food display tables, bars and signage. Marbella will then adapt those pieces for different uses within the rental space.
“So, they would be able to tell us if they have graduation photos professionally taken,” Summers said. “They could actually send those to us, and we could apply those to the elements of the room. So the bars, different tower signage like a divider panel or something. We can implement those photographs for the graduates in the space. Or we could also take wherever they’ve graduated from or where they’re headed next and import some of those themes into the event space.”
StoneWater would be an example of one of those event spaces. Neidus said there’s a few differences in how they structure graduation parties as opposed to something like a wedding or corporate event.
“With college grad parties, they’re doing it as an open house structure,” Neidus said. “So when they put the invitation out, it’s ‘Hey, stop by from 3 to 6.’ That way, not all of the guest’s attendees are in one place at the same time. So, that really helps right off the bat to spread people out. People come, they say hi, maybe they grab a bite to eat and then they leave. Whereas corporate events or weddings, everybody comes at the same time and they leave primarily at the same time. So, that’s a really good way to kind of spread it out.”
Neidus said she often feels the appreciation from the host and their family during events like this.
“Typically, there’s comments made throughout the event from the guests, as well as the host,” Neidus said. “‘This is so nice, everybody feels great.’ I mean we’re constantly getting feedback during this event. But once we’re loading up everything for the host, it’s really at that point when they just reflect and say, ‘I couldn’t have done this better in my wildest dreams,so you exceeded all of our expectations.’”
As far as Marbella’s role in a party, Summers said its themes add a “customized” feel to an event.
“Especially for graduation, it’s a big part of a family’s life and they probably have spent a considerable amount on the photography that they have already received,” Summers said. “And a lot of times, that’s displayed in a small little area of the event. But if we could do something that was more interesting for their guests, nobody else would ever have the same bar or the same environment as they would. And they would be able to display those beautiful images in a much more creative and larger scale way.”