Heading into the fall semester, families and educators alike are faced with the possibility of a remote learning structure. While this can be easily implemented for higher grade levels, parents of younger children in the early childhood education category are also faced with a choice: should they also go fully remote or return to in-person programming should the option be available?
For parents that choose to remain remote, the structure may look different. But, the important lessons remain, according to Beata Abraham, education director at Temple Israel in Columbus; Jane S. Mayers, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood; and Marilyn Zaas, director of the preschool at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
Park Preschool announced July 31 it has decided to delay its physical opening.
The other two schools said though students could be at home, they will learn the way they always do – through play.
“Preschoolers are at this amazing age where they’re really curious, they can engage in conversations and ask questions,” Abraham said. “They can be engaged interactively, and those can be amazing ways to get through to them, but they learn best through a community. Whether that is a teacher or parent, it works equally well.”
These small communities can be created either through Zoom or in-person with trusted friends where they can ask questions of each other and engage as a group. But that also calls for parents to be prepared to meaningfully engage with their child and others through virtual platforms. Mayers suggested parents have a few key things at the ready.
“Parents should be able to use Zoom chats, videos, FaceTime or Skype,” she said. “To promote success, have a container of school supplies with crayons, markers, scissors and glue sticks. Provide paper and have basic baking supplies on hand. Teachers will send emails to what particular items they may need in advance to participate in an experience. Some teachers will also drop off supplies for specific projects.”
As families face the challenge of educating their young children at home with the help of their early childhood programs, parents should be patient, Zaas said.
“Patience will be required because your child may not be receptive to participate at the time that works for your schedule,” she explained. “Ideally, any programing being offered will be recorded for families to participate at a time that works best for all involved. Have books of all types and levels at home. In addition to picture books, it is a good idea to also have books at an even higher skill level which over similar subject matters as the curriculum.”
Parents should also work to have a set schedule for their young learner, in a set area of the house to make it feel as close to the preschool experience as possible.
Both Mayers and Abraham placed importance on making the learning fun, as that is how preschool tends to frame educational opportunities. Keeping lessons steeped in play allows for an authentic experience, even if it is at home.
“Follow up on virtual learning provided by the school by expanding on thoughts and ideas of topics that were discussed or an experience they had,” Mayers said. “Keep experiences short for small attention spans, and make it fun and hands-on.”
Abraham added, “There isn’t a huge difference between playtime and learning. Genuine learning that they remember is usually done through play. There doesn’t have to be a differentiation to sit down and actually learn something.”
And for first-time parents, the possibility of remote learning is not what they expected as parents of a preschooler. But, the educators had the advice to make the best of a stressful situation.
“This can be the optimal situation for parents who always wanted to be a ‘fly on the wall’ as they can sit alongside their child as they are being instructed,” Zaas said.
Abraham added, “This is another opportunity for parents to spend more time with their children, learning Jewishly together. Go into it know it will be fun not only for the child, but for you too. It’ll be a win-win for everyone.”
At Park, in the interim an online curriculum to enable children to be engaged and connected to Park Preschool is being planned. Programming details will be provided to families no later than Aug. 14.
She did note in person schooling has it’s benefits, so it should be mirrored at home.
“When they are physically in school, the children are accustomed to sitting in a specific location for circle time, they know where the free art table is, bookshelves, writing table, etc.,” Zaas said. “A designated location makes their learning more ‘official.’ Have a schedule. Children thrive on routine. Knowing what to expect when will aid them in transitioning from breakfast to school time.”