As children prepare to go back to school, many questions regarding masks have arisen. While masks were required at most places during the peak of the pandemic, those policies had been loosened as the COVID-19 case numbers declined. On June 2, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced masks were no longer required in Ohio, besides long-term care facilities and nursing homes. But now, schools must make their own decisions regarding mask mandates in preparation for the fall.
Karen Leeds, director and teacher at Fairmount Early Childhood Center in Beachwood, Noelle Marotta, education director at Hanna Perkins School in Shaker Heights, and Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, associate rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, said they are still ironing out their mask mandates while also borrowing ideas from what they did last year.
Marotta said at the beginning of last year, Hanna Perkins School talked to parents about encouraging their children to wear masks.
“We provided parents with articles that talked about how masks help keep everyone safe in a way that young children can understand, “Marotta said. “Keeping everyone safe, keeping everyone healthy and talking to them in a way that’s appropriate for children. They know that they want to be healthy, so we talk about how it keeps everyone safe. It helped them to understand why we do it. Which then helps for them to not feel as bad about it when they understand why we do it.”
Leeds said the best way to get children comfortable wearing a mask is to practice.
“Kids can wear a mask while playing and doing activities for short periods of time in their home,” Leeds said. “It’s also helpful for the kids to start practicing putting on and taking off the mask. Children can practice putting it on a doll or stuffed animal. When kids take some ownership of the task, it becomes more important.”
At this moment, Marotta said it is recommended to wear masks going into the coming school year. But at the moment, their school does not have anything set in stone. In the meantime, the school is letting parents know of any changes that may occur between now and the fall.
In any case, last year’s experience will help with how they will handle this year’s protocols.
“Last year, we encouraged them to wear masks when at school,” Marotta said. “But we also understand that, for young children, it is difficult to wear a mask for the entire day. So we did provide areas throughout the building and outside if they needed to take a break. They could go outside and take a break from wearing a mask and go work there for a little bit. We had an adjacent classroom where they could go and work in a space that was free of other students that would be nearby.”
In preparation for the fall, Muhlbaum said Fairmount Temple is working in conjunction with their temple’s COVID-19 task force.
“They are the medical advisory team, basically,” Muhlbaum said. “And they’re helping to inform and advise our senior leadership as to the best procedures to have in place. Of course, everything is subject to change. We’re watching the Delta variant and the vaccination statistics. As of today, we’re planning to have all people masked in the building if they are two years old and older.”
At this time, Leeds has also not been informed of changes to protocols for the 2021-22 school year related to the Delta variant.
“The Beachwood School District administration is watching the situation very closely and will proceed with details once the latest guidance is provided,” Leeds said. “The Beachwood administration relies on information from the governor, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), CCBH (Cuyahoga County Board of Health) as well as local medical professionals to help decide the best practices for the district and information will be sent out to families soon.”