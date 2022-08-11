The COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger as children enter the 2022-23 school year. With continuous shifts in protocols and attitudes, it is important for parents or guardians to remain in the know when it comes to the health and safety of their child.
Karen Heitlinger, The Music Settlement’s chair for the Center for Early Childhood in Cleveland, Nikki Claverie, manager of the The Music Settlement’s Center for Music, and Noelle Jones-Marotta, education director for Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development in Shaker Heights, discussed pandemic protocols their schools are implementing as they remain fully in person.
The Music Settelement has locations in the Cleveland neighborhoods of Ohio City and University Circle and the performance venue Bop Stop in Cleveland. The three locations will monitor signs and symptoms and continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for exposures, and they don’t require vaccines or masks at this time.
“The Music Settlement continues to monitor the county infection rate and encourages vaccination and masking for all age-eligible individuals,” Claverie said. “We will continue to communicate exposures, as well as our expectations for attending
on-site programs. Our center has relied on self-monitoring for both faculty and students to ensure that those who are unwell remain at home. Thanks to technology, we can offer virtual lessons in the event we cannot report to campus.”
Hanna Perkins will continue to monitor signs of illness and urge children to stay home if they are not feeling well, Jones-Marotta said. But they don’t require vaccines or masks at the time and will have weekly administration meetings to discuss changing COVID-19 protocols and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the year.
Hanna Perkins allows collaborative efforts between students and teachers when it comes to keeping the classroom clean. It enforces the sanitization of surfaces before and after classroom meals and frequent hand washing.
“We include kids in a lot of discussions about cleaning,” she said. “The students have done a nice job of contributing to the discussion and developing their own independence in terms of cleaning their own spaces and sharing their ideas with their friends and faculty about keeping the classroom clean.”
The Music Settlement’s Center for Early Childhood maintains daily cleaning and sanitization schedules, being mindful of all surfaces and common touch points, frequent hand washing and keeping toys and classroom materials clean. Their music studios are cleaned and sanitized regularly by the buildings and grounds team.
“Cleaning sprays have been placed in all music studios, along with HEPA and UV air filters that are routinely purifying the air,” Claverie said.
Both schools maintain smaller classroom sizes, minimizing the spread of the virus and giving students individual attention. Virtual meetings have been a positive change during the pandemic. They are helpful for setting up parent-teacher conferences or viewing recitals from home.
“We continue to learn and adapt to new guidance and best practices,” Heitlinger said. “We value the engagement and interaction with our students and families and will find ways to connect and be healthy.”
Abigail Preiszig is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.