YABI Nursery and Child Care, a part- and full-time year round daycare for infants and children ages 6 weeks to 4 years old in University Heights, will be closing soon, following the retirement of director Linda Bensoussan. The center has operated since 1986.
Bensoussan, who recently announced her impending retirement, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 27 exact details are still to come. No official closing date has been announced.
“I just announced my retirement so it’s all still up in the air,” she said. “I announced it now so families could find accommodations while we worked out the details.”
Bensoussan said more information will be available in the coming weeks. The center, which is fully licensed by the State of Ohio Department of Human Services, is still preparing for its summer session.
YABI Nursery and Child Care is at 2308 Warrensville Center Road.