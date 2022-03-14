For Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Beatrice Stone Yavne High School junior Esty Witkes, midwinter vacation was not just rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. Esty maximized her school’s midwinter break by helping others.
She raised more than $5,200 when she ran the Chai Lifeline Miami Half Marathon Feb. 6 in Florida. Esty started running about a year ago to improve her health and personal strength, according to a news release. Once she started, she was hooked and decided to commit her time and energy to helping others. This was Esty’s first race, so she loved feeling the energy from the other runners and the crowd to push her on, especially during the big hill at mile 10, the release said.
“Running for Chai Lifeline definitely gave my running more meaning,” Esty said in the release. “The whole Shabbos leading up to the race was incredible. I absolutely plan to do it again.”
Esty is a second-generation Hebrew Academy of Cleveland student. Her mother, Tamara Witkes is a Hebrew Academy graduate as well.
“Yavne salutes Esty and all its students who dedicate their time and energy to help others beyond our community,” said Rachel Weinberg, principal of general studies at Yavne High School in Beachwood.
Chai Lifeline is a leading international children’s health support network which provides social, emotional and financial assistance for children with life threatening and lifelong illnesses through a variety of year round programs and services.