Tema Drandoff, a graduating senior at Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood, received first place in the 2023 David and Janet W. Goldsmith Teen Kavod Gadol Award contest.
The annual competition where students write essays demonstrating how their commitment to community service, leadership and compassion for others will strengthen and improve the Jewish community, was announced last month by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus.
Participants were asked to demonstrate in their essay their commitment to community service, leadership and compassion for others that will strengthen the Jewish community locally and globally. Drandoff had multiple volunteer experiences throughout high school, which she chose to focus her essay on following a gap year in Israel. For example, she tutored in Jewish studies and headed a technology awareness program with a “focus on the trappings for young adults,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. She won $500 for her winning contest entry.
Drandoff said volunteering helped her decide on her career goals, as she plans to pursue special education teaching later on, following a gap year in Israel.
“I enjoyed educating kids and helping them improve their skills,” Drandoff said. “This helped me choose my career path.”
On the subject of staying involved with Jewish life, Drandoff said she hopes to “always be able to contribute to the Jewish community.”
She was not able to attend the May 7 award ceremony at the JCC in Columbus, but she said she is “honored and humbled to have been awarded this award.”
Nora Igelnik is the Linda and Clifford Wolf Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.