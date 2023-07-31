Zest Pediatric Network will partner with the 11 Northeast Ohio Nest Schools for an integrated approach to the whole child social-emotional, developmental and physical health, according to a news release.
Zest is the first concierge-style direct pediatric care network in Northeast Ohio and is expanding its innovative approach to pediatrics across multiple states, including Ohio with the early child education school, according to a news release. The Nest Schools is an early child education school.
“We are excited about the opportunities to better integrate care, and assist parents in keeping their child in school, healthy and learning” Dr. Andrew Hertz, president of Zest Pediatric Network, said in the release. “We believe this relationship is the first formal collaboration between early child education centers and pediatricians in Northeast Ohio.”
The first part of this will involve Zest becoming the official medical education partner for the schools and the doctors will assist in input on medical curriculum, parent educational webinars and contribute to the Nest parent newsletter, the release stated. The doctors can also coordinate care plans with teachers if needed.
On-site vaccination for student parents and staff will be offered as well as parents bring offered Zest memberships and the ability for close collaboration between families, schools and doctors, according to the release.
“The Zest Pediatric Network unique model of care with unparalleled access directly to the doctor, coupled with our nimble and timely care options, often means we can quickly evaluate and treat our patients and get them back to school,” Dr. Meghan Lynch-Ljubi, Zest Pediatrics of Westlake said in the release.
The first five years of a child’s life establish the trajectory for lifelong health and wellbeing and recent brain science research establishes the connection between physical, social, emotional and brain health, the release stated.
“Children spend much of their awake time in early child education settings. Integrated school-based programs for K-12 have proven to be extremely beneficial,” Hertz said. “The same should be true for integrated care in early education centers. Children will have better attendance and improved health while parents will miss less work.”