Involving a team of professionals in the estate planning process may help ensure everything is covered and make the process simpler for a person’s loved ones to settle their affairs once they die.
DeAnna Alger, tax supervisor at Zinner & Co., LLP in Beachwood, and Karen McCarthy, partner in charge of the personal tax advisory group at Meaden & Moore in Cleveland, spoke about the perks of involving a certified public accountant in estate planning.
“A CPA will be able to use their professional knowledge of taxes to assist in creating an estate plan that fits the needs and wants of their clients,” Alger said. “The ultimate goal of the CPA is to ensure that heirs receive the largest portion of an estate possible while minimizing the taxes associated with it.”
Aside from minimizing taxes, CPAs can also assist with tax preparation for 1040 and 1041 forms, gift tax returns and estate returns, she explained. They can offer ongoing recommendations to changes in an estate plan based on changes in current tax rules and regulations, and assist the executor of an estate with their responsibilities.
It is wise to involve a CPA in the estate planning process because a comprehensive estate plan requires a team of professionals to work together, she suggested. Aside from CPAs, this team should include an attorney, an investment officer, a bank adviser and an insurance agent.
“The CPA will be able to provide you with the tax implications of every decision made by your team,” she said.
CPAs collaborate with attorneys by handling the financial and tax planning side of the estate planning process, she said. Attorneys are more focused on the distribution of assets.
“Having a team of professionals that work together will obviously have a better outcome than if they work independently,” she said.
When searching for a CPA to assist with estate planning, she recommended looking for someone who is compassionate, has knowledge and expertise in the estate realm of taxation, is a good listener, and is clear and consistent in their communication.
“It is important to have an estate plan, even if you don’t feel that the size of your estate should warrant one because there are many other reasons to have an estate plan including distribution of assets upon death, avoiding probate, managing assets for a minor child, reducing tax bills and reducing potential family conflicts in the future,” Alger said.
McCarthy said, ideally, CPAs are involved in all aspects of estate planning because they consult with their clients multiple times annually. Attorneys put the wills and trusts together, and there may be some follow-up, but once there’s a plan in place, the attorneys and clients tend to move on, she said.
“With us, we see what’s going on transactionally with the client on a very regular basis,” she said. “We’ve gotten to know them and their families, the way they like to operate within their family, what their hopes and plans are. So, we get that personal feel.”
If CPAs are involved in the estate planning process, they can understand what the clients and attorneys are trying to put in place and take it a step further, she said. They can speak, from a tax standpoint, as to how the plan will impact the client or their family in the future.
CPAs can fill attorneys in on financial background information and what has gone on since the attorneys last spoke to their clients, she said.
“We can be there for the process and help work through how the plan is going to impact the attorney from a taxation standpoint,” she said.
After the documents are done, a CPA can make sure the action items that were discussed are being carried out, she said.
“A good example would be that maybe they’re setting up a revocable trust that they want accounts titled in that, upon death, are then going to trigger irrevocable trusts because they want to keep certain items out of the probate estate; and that titling is important,” she explained.
CPAs receive tax documents each year and can review how they are titled, she said. If they see that they aren’t titled, they can point that out to the client.
“The attorney is giving instruction and, if they’re not in the details of the accounts like I am, they might have no idea that something didn’t get done that should have been done,” she said.
When searching for a CPA to assist with estate planning, clients should keep in mind that different CPAs have different levels of experience and capabilities, she pointed out. There are some CPAs who are versed in things like simple tax returns, but may not have experience in estate taxation, so it is wise to seek someone who does.
“I think anyone who’s a CPA can probably do a pretty good job filing a tax return; now, some returns can get extremely complicated,” she said. “As your situation gets more complicated, you need to be in tune with your CPA.”
A CPA with estate taxation experience will want to be involved in the planning, be a trusted adviser and have access to their client’s estate planning attorney, she said.
She recommended having a team comprised of a CPA, an estate planning attorney and a financial adviser.
“I know I have a lot of interactions with financial advisors; we’re talking through things transactionally,” she said. “When we’re talking about an estate or trust matter, I’m reaching out to the attorney and sometimes we all need to talk together.”
Clients who have sophisticated financial affairs tend to understand the need for this collaboration and will set up arrangements for the various types of professionals to meet, she said.
“When I work with a high-net worth client, I always say, ‘Listen, if you can give me access to these people, I’m going to do the best possible job for you if you can keep me in the loop on your affairs,’” McCarthy said. “Usually, that’s absolutely what the client wants because they want the trusted advisers to be watching over and working with them on their planning, and making sure that their plans are being executed properly.”