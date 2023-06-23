The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Cleveland chapter will host Giving USA 2023 seminar, “Getting the latest on Philanthropy,” at 11 a.m. June 29 at Windows on the River at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
The event will be moderated by Peter Fissinger, senior adviser of Campbell & Company. Panelists have not been announced yet.
Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., with the program slated from noon to 1 p.m. Registration and networking is slated for 11 to 11:30.
Admission is $60 per person for nonmembers and $40 for AFP members.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3XkyzU2