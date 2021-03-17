Creating an estate plan is a daunting task. Whether one chooses to go at it independently or with the help of an attorney, many decisions must be made to ensure assets go to one’s beneficiaries properly. Planning for something like this is already stressful enough, which is why choosing the right lawyer in this process is of the utmost importance.
Susan Friedman, an attorney at Ziegler & Metzger in Cleveland; and Steve Gariepy, a partner at Hahn Loeser & Parks in Cleveland, said using a lawyer is always a wiser choice than going through the process independently.
“I would recommend always having a lawyer,” Friedman said. “Because an estate plan also prepares someone for their eventual passing. So, if they use an online tool to create their will or to create power of attorney documents, they may not be doing it correctly. And, it varies from state to state. So, to make sure that it would pass through in the court and everything would be handled like they want it to be handled, I would always recommend using an attorney.”
One complication that can arise if someone does not use a lawyer is that they may not fill out the will clearly, or might not clearly indicate who their beneficiaries are. When this happens, the will must go through probate court, which is a judge-supervised distribution of a deceased person’s assets. This entire process can last for weeks, or even months.
When it comes time to look for an attorney, it is important to find the right one that best suits your needs and expectations. Gariepy said that simple word-of-mouth can help to find the right lawyer.
“I’d say a good place to start with that would be to ask for a recommendation,” Gariepy said. “So if someone has an accountant, you can ask them who they would recommend. If a person has a family member or friend who has an estate planning lawyer, they can give a recommendation on somebody they know. That can be very helpful.”
Additionally, an individual can opt to look for board-certified estate planning attorneys if they was to be assured they are working with the best possible lawyer for the job.
“If you’re looking for someone who is a bit more qualified, there are specialists, board certified specialists in estate planning,” Gariepy said. “To become a specialist, you have to meet a number of requirements. You have to practice in the area of estate planning, and have a substantial amount of practice. You have to take, annually, education courses. Thirty-six hours worth every three years. You have to pass the test, you have to have periodic recommendations from peers.”
To become board certified an attorney but spend at least five years in the field, and at least percent of the attorney’s practice is devoted to estate planning at a high-quality level. They must also have recommendations from at least five colleagues that have known the applicant for at least three years.
Friedman added, “(it’s important to know) that a lawyer has the experience to prepare your documents so that your wishes are met and you avoid any hiccups. And also to deal with any tax issues that might arise.”
Because of the stressful and emotional nature of filing an estate plan, Friedman added that it’s important to feel understood by your attorney.
“A good lawyer is going to be someone who makes you feel comfortable sharing the details of your life and your concerns so their estate plan meets your expectations and needs,” Friedman said. “They’re going to understand what your financial situation is, what your family situation is, if you have kids or grandkids, and how you want them to be treated when you’re gone.”