The idea of death and mortality is an uncomfortable subject for many people. Because of this, many people avoid talking to family or friends about what happens after they die. This can lead to individuals creating estate plans on their own, or not even making a plan.
Barbara Janovitz, an attorney at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland; and Beatrice Wolper, an attorney and president of Emens Wolper Jacobs & Jasin Law Firm in Columbus, said estate planning is more than simply writing where you want your money to go to, and making a plan independently can lead to unexpected consequences.
“The first thing with estate planning is that people sometimes think of estate plans as just filling in the (online) forms,” Janovitz said. “But really, it’s not about the forms. It’s about asking the right questions. I mean that’s what a good estate planner will do. They’ll ask the right questions to be able to determine what’s the appropriate plan.”
So, what exactly does an estate plan entail?
A properly filed estate plan will make sure all of your possessions are titled properly. For example, if a person writes in a will they want to leave everything to their children, but their life insurance policy designates somebody who’s not one of the children, that designation will supersede what is in the person’s will. In other words, an estate plan goes more in-depth than a will.
According to a study by Caring.com, only 32% of Americans have filled out some type of estate planning document. There are several reasons for this, including the be-lief they may not think they have enough assets for it to matter. But Wolper said everybody should get help for an estate plan.
“I would never have somebody do it on their own,” Wolper said. “It doesn’t matter if you only have a house and $100 in your checking account, or you have $50 million …the first thing you’d want to do, even with minimal assets, is to make sure that everything is either titled jointly with right of survivorship and/or TOD’d. That’s Transfer On Death to somebody. Otherwise, you’re going to end up going to probate, and it becomes complicated and difficult for the people left behind.”
Probate is the process of distributing a deceased person’s assets and property to their beneficiaries. In probate, the state will carry out this distribution, and it can take weeks or months.
It can take even longer if unexpected things happen prior to death. Wolper gave an example of a man who left a $1 million insurance policy to his then-spouse. However, during the time period between that decision and his passing, the couple had a child and got divorced. The man never thought to change his insurance policy, and the state of Ohio eliminates the right of the spouse to inherit the life insurance policy after a divorce. Therefore, the money from the insurance policy went to the court until the child was 18. Whenever there was money to be spent until then, the family had to go through a lawyer in order to take out money.
“If you don’t have an estate plan, the state of Ohio has one for you,” Wolper said. “Because the state of Ohio decides where your assets go if you don’t decide before ... You need to know where your stuff is and who you want to get it.”
Although filling out a will seems like a fairly simple task, there are many what-ifs like the example above and many intricacies that people may not think about. Perhaps a person wants to leave money to children. But how exactly do they want their children to get this money? A person can choose to give money to their children outright, they can put that money into a trust, or they can choose from other options based on a particular situation.
“You really want an attorney to walk you through what the issues are,” Janovitz said. “Give you guidance on your answers, advise you what to think about based on those answers.”
Alex Krutchik is a freelance writer.