The word “estate” has probably changed meaning from when you were a child.
An estate is not just a stately mansion on sprawling grounds filled with luxurious furniture – it’s everything you own.
While your estate could be how you interpreted the word as a child, it could also be your beat-up vehicle, your starter home and your savings account with less saved up than you would like to admit.
Because someday you might want that vehicle to go to your child when you aren’t around, the most important thing people should to do avoid creating expensive mistakes when planning an estate is to seek a professional, Jasmina Tadic, a senior financial adviser with NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, and Dan Goldfarb, a wealth adviser with Planned Financial Services in Beachwood and Brecksville, both said.
“When we’re meeting with our clients to do estate planning, we have to plan for the worst-case scenario,” Tadic said. “As bad as this sounds, I’m going to assume that the parents that I’m meeting with with two young kids are going to die in a common accident when they leave my office. One of the common mistakes is that people either don’t plan at all for things like this or they don’t consider all the possibilities when they’re doing their planning.”
This error means there isn’t a legal guardian decided for the children and no one to manage the household’s remaining money for the children’s benefit. Without a plan, a probate court then decides what happens to the children and the estate.
Goldfarb described another error people make when planning their estate is forgetting to make updates regarding beneficiaries or ownership as time goes on.
“Another common error is that beneficiaries are named inaccurately on investment accounts and insurance policies,” he wrote in an email. “Some individuals have ex-spouses still listed unintentionally as the beneficiary, and this results in their current spouse and/or children not receiving that asset. Also, we have seen individuals create trusts during their lifetimes but they do not change the ownership of their assets to these trusts, resulting in unnecessary costs and delays when these assets still go through the probate process.”
Tadic explained another common mistake people make is creating a will but not executing it.
“I’ll meet with a client, they’ll bring in this big trust booklet they talked about with their attorneys and they think because they have this book, they have an estate plan that would come into play if something happened to them,” Tadic said. “Unless you actually make that trust a beneficiary, for instance, of your 401k at work or your house, or you put assets in that trust, the trust is a meaningless document. You could spend a couple thousand to $10,000 on a trust. You actually need to title your assets or it doesn’t matter.”
While there can be an immense monetary charge of these errors, there can be other costs as well.
By not doing proper estate planning, the emotional turmoil on those who have to go through probate court to sort out the estate can be just as taxing.
“It is difficult enough to deal with the grief of losing their loved one, but then they also need to deal with the probate process that was left for them to address,” Goldfarb said. “Another unanticipated cost to these errors is that poor planning may result in unequal inheritances left to children that may create jealousy and disharmony between the children.”
When it comes to tips to prevent making mistakes when planning an estate, Tadic encourages people of all ages to make sure they have beneficiaries on all their assets.
“Anywhere you have any type of asset, at least in the state of Ohio and in most states, you can list a beneficiary,” she said. “Anyone at any age should do this on their checking accounts, on their savings accounts, on their 401Ks and their life insurances, because if there is no beneficiary listed, that’s going to have to go through probate. It’s very simple, and it’ll save you a ton of time upon your passing.”
For young people starting to mold their estate and thinking about the present, she urges them to read their benefit package closely regarding life insurance and 401K. While it’s up to the individual, she thinks younger people can work with a banker or their 401(k’s) provider to plan their estate and title their assets. She believes adults with families should work with a financial planner and an estate planning attorney to title their assets.
“The most important thing is you do not want to avoid the planning and put off the planning because of the ramifications that may occur that you did not want to have happen,” Goldfarb said. “Individuals and families can meet with an experienced financial advisor who can prepare a comprehensive financial plan that will provide recommendations on how to properly incorporate their estate planning with their education, investment, retirement and risk management planning. They should also meet with an experienced estate attorney to draft estate planning documents that are appropriate for their situation or to review and revise their existing documents that may be out of date.”
