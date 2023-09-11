For seniors, it is frequently an accepted part of aging, yet often difficult to navigate – incontinence.
According to the National Institute on Aging, the loss of bladder control can affect between 15% to 35% of U.S. adults over the age of 60.
Aside from the obvious physical discomfort, seniors can feel stigmatized by the ailment.
Nadine Glatley, president of Rent A Daughter Senior Care in Beachwood, makes sure the caregivers on her team do everything possible to help their clients deal with the issue.
“Most of our clients who suffer from incontinence have accepted it and are open to sharing this with us and their caregivers, removing any barrier for help,” Glatley said.
Government studies add a layer to the distressing problem:
• “Incontinence has been identified as one of the major risk factors that in the U.S. leads to nursing-home admission,” according to the Longitudinal Study on Aging.
• “In particular,” the study reads, “cognitive impairment and gait abnormalities have been linked to increased rates of both isolated urinary incontinence and combined urinary and fecal incontinence.”
Glatley’s client roster skews toward the higher percentage of the NIA reporting.
“Approximately 25 to 30% of our clients suffer from incontinence, so it has been a common issue,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports women are more likely to suffer from urinary incontinence than men, while percentages of men and women who suffer from bowel incontinence are equal.
The NIA explains that diabetes, arthritis or Parkinson’s disease are among the afflictions that can impact an onset of incontinence. It is also noted there are different types of incontinence.
According to the NIA:
• “Stress incontinence occurs when urine leaks as pressure is put on the bladder, such as during exercise, coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting heavy objects. It’s the most common type of bladder control problem in younger and middle-aged women. It also may begin later, around the time of menopause.
• “Urge incontinence happens when people have a sudden need to urinate and cannot hold their urine long enough to get to the toilet. It may be a problem for people who have diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or stroke.
• “Overflow incontinence happens when small amounts of urine leak from a bladder that is always full. A man can have trouble emptying his bladder if an enlarged prostate is blocking the urethra. Diabetes and spinal cord injuries can also cause this type of incontinence.
• “Functional incontinence occurs in many older people who have normal bladder control. They just have a problem getting to the toilet because of arthritis or other disorders that make it hard to move quickly.”
All of the above may seem ominous to a family with a senior encountering this dilemma. Glatley makes sure her caregivers are prepared to assist.
Above all, Glatley said dealing with any potential embarrassment a senior may feel in light of incontinence is a strength among seasoned caregivers or nurses.
“Our caregivers are seasoned caregivers and have dealt with this many times,” Glatley said. “It has not been an issue for us.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.